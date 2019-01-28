Cyclist found guilty after hitting horse and rider during Windsor triathlon

A cyclist has been convicted after a horse and rider were hit during a triathlon.

Iain Plumb, 32, of Chaucer Road, Crowthorne, Berkshire, was found guilty of one count of riding a cycle on a road without reasonable consideration for others following the incident which happened during the Windsor triathlon on 17 June 2018.

The rider, Jennifer Katherine, shared hat camera footage of a number of cyclists undertaking her which has receieved more than five million views. She said one of the cyslists hit her and her horse, causing him to jump sideways and pull off a hind shoe, but the cyclist did not stop.

Plumb was voluntarily interviewed on 10 October and charged with the offence on 20 October. He appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 21 January and was ordered to pay total costs of £926.

Plumb received a lifetime ban by event organiser, Human Race, which pledged to improve signage, communication with the equestrian community and education of its competitors as a result of an internal review.

PC Peter Dorling of Thames Valley Police said: “Plumb was competing in the event, when he attempted to undertake a horse and horse rider in Oakley Green Road, Dedworth.

“While attempting this maneouvre, Plumb cycled into the horse, causing it to [spook], and thus putting other road users in danger. The rider, a 29-year-old woman, sustained bruising to her ankle, and thankfully the horse was not injured.

“Plumb’s cycling fell well below what is expected for a cyclist and I am glad he has been convicted for his offence.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been helpful in assisting with the investigation.”

