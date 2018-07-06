Cyclist given lifetime ban following Windsor triathlon incident

A cyclist has been given
a lifetime ban by event organisers after a horse and rider were hit during a triathlon.
The rider, posting on Facebook as Jennifer Katherine, shared hat camera footage of a number of cyclists undertaking her. The road was open to all traffic at the time (17 June).
She said one of the cyclists hit her and her horse, causing him to jump sideways and pull off a hind shoe. Jennifer was left with a bruised ankle, but the cyclist did not stop.
Further statement:No event warning on road I would not have been out on the road in any form had I known there was a sporting event on. I saw no signs alerting the local that an event would take place on the road I was on and when, hence why I went out like any normal early Sunday morning this time of year.Hit and run cyclist Nobody stopped and the cyclist that hit me seemed to show no remorse by what looks like him lifting his middle finger at me whilst riding off as I screamed. I'm very thankful to the event officials for their prompt investigation into identifying the individual and the sincerity in which they are taking the incident. As mentioned, police are also investigating and both aim to work together.Lack of road awareness Although one cyclist hit me, I am surprised there wasn't more. Many individuals on this stretch of road at this time had passed dangerously and irresponsibly – too fast and too close. They also put other road users at risk by putting themselves between my horse and oncoming vehicles.Ongoing concernIt was terrifying being on a spooked horse and knowing that these individuals weren't willing to stop. I am lucky to ride such a calm animal but there are other horses that really wouldn't have tolerated the speed and proximity of those cyclists, risking everyone. I am genuinely concerned. There are many amazing road users that pass safely (and who should always be thanked by horse riders) but there does seem to be a growing lack of awareness of how to pass horses safely on the road and indeed with other vulnerable road users such as cyclists. I think that is what is more shocking in this instance as I felt victimised by many of the individuals on bicycles on that road at that time and particularly by the one individual that hit my horse and I.Damaging incident My horse was on the defence with every cyclist he met from then on after the hit and didn't calm until we got away from cyclists on that road. I strongly hope there are no long term effects associated with cyclists coming up behind him from now on. I have had amazing support from the cyclist and triathlete community – so much so that some have offered to do some desensitisation work with my horse if he has picked up a new fear of cyclists. I want to pass my deepest and sincerest gratitude and respects to everyone involved in this sporting community for their support and consideration. I realise it is a few select individuals and not in any way a reflection of the majority of cyclists out on our roads.Mutual ground I am in full support of our want to all get home safely and enjoy our sports peacefully. I hope this doesn't divide us but makes us stronger in raising awareness of what seems like an ongoing and escalating issue regarding the lack of safety awareness from some individuals when passing vulnerable road users. Pass slow and wide should apply to both of us from everyone and anyone out on the road – as is stated in the highway code.Edit: Under investigation with police and the Human Race officials. Grateful to everyone for their support and kind words. Horse and I are OK. No warning to local residents, signs, etc… Went out at 7:30am to our other farm down the road and came back on same road 9am. I have lived here all my life and never had a problem with cyclists – as with my horse, who is bombproof on the road. I am wearing a yellow hi-vis hat silk, coat, gloves and gilet. My horse is wearing a yellow hi-vis rug and breastplate. The cyclist smashes along the side of my horse, taking my stirrup in the handlebars and bruising up my ankle. My horse rears and bolts forward, taking off one of his back shoes. Not a lot I can do I think but what should I do? I had no knowledge of the event and repeatedly had near misses where cyclists failed to slow down and put themselves, me, my horse and drivers at risk. No one stopped to see if I or the horse was ok after this hit. I'm still in shock and feeling very sore along one side of my ankle.
Posted by
Jennifer Katherine on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Event organiser Human Race has
conducted an internal review and is liasing with other parties, including the police.
“We believe we have identified two individuals at fault, but
we won’t be revealing further details or sharing their identities, as this is a police matter,” said a statement from the organisers.
“One cyclist will receive a lifetime ban from all Human Race events, a second (who did come forward after the incident) will receive a 12-month ban from all of our events.
“As the investigations are still ongoing this is pending any further information or mitigating circumstances that may come to light in the future.
“We are liaising with British Triathlon, which will be responsible for taking its own actions.”
Human Race has also pledged to
improve its signage, communication with the equestrian community and education of its competitors as a result of the review.
“We will also be creating an educational advertising plan to our wider audience in the cycling and triathlon community, about how best to deal with any similar situation they may find themselves in,” added the spokesman.
“We take this incident very seriously and are committed to improving our processes.
We believe this mishap is a poor representation of the triathlon community. The vast majority of triathletes and cyclists do follow the rules and ride with due care towards others.”
