Cyclist given lifetime ban following Windsor triathlon incident

A cyclist has been given a lifetime ban by event organisers after a horse and rider were hit during a triathlon.

The rider, posting on Facebook as Jennifer Katherine, shared hat camera footage of a number of cyclists undertaking her. The road was open to all traffic at the time (17 June).

She said one of the cyclists hit her and her horse, causing him to jump sideways and pull off a hind shoe. Jennifer was left with a bruised ankle, but the cyclist did not stop.

Event organiser Human Race has conducted an internal review and is liasing with other parties, including the police.

“We believe we have identified two individuals at fault, but we won’t be revealing further details or sharing their identities, as this is a police matter,” said a statement from the organisers.

“One cyclist will receive a lifetime ban from all Human Race events, a second (who did come forward after the incident) will receive a 12-month ban from all of our events.

“As the investigations are still ongoing this is pending any further information or mitigating circumstances that may come to light in the future.

“We are liaising with British Triathlon, which will be responsible for taking its own actions.”

Human Race has also pledged to improve its signage, communication with the equestrian community and education of its competitors as a result of the review.

“We will also be creating an educational advertising plan to our wider audience in the cycling and triathlon community, about how best to deal with any similar situation they may find themselves in,” added the spokesman.

“We take this incident very seriously and are committed to improving our processes. We believe this mishap is a poor representation of the triathlon community. The vast majority of triathletes and cyclists do follow the rules and ride with due care towards others.”

