Coronavirus: list of showing show cancellations during 2020

As Britain’s war against coronavirus rages on, numerous show organisers have made the decision to cancel or reschedule their 2020 fixtures.

While international federations are calling on event organisers not to run competitions for at least the next four weeks, equestrian centres and smaller fixtures are currently able to make their own decisions on whether or not to run.

At the time of publication, the following showing fixtures have been subject to cancellations or amendments (this list will be added to as more information becomes available):

National Shire Show (20-22 March)

All The Showing Register clincs and shows (for three weeks starting 17 March)

BSPS Area 9A (22 March)

NPS Area 25 (21 March)

Wiltshire Show (28 March; postponed until September)

CHAPS North East Regional (5 April)

STARS Southern championship show (October 2020)

BSPS Area 4B (21 — 22 March)

Tudor Rose WPCA show (12 April)

NPS Area 14 (10 April)

Woodbridge Show (8 May)

South West Shetland Pony group show (22 March)

Towerlands Welsh Medal show (21 March)

The East Anglia Horse show (all shows postponed)

Lampeter stallion show (18 April)

East Midlands WPCA Bronze medal show (5 April)

CHAPS Spring show and AGM (21 — 22 March)

Gwynedd WCPA (13 April)

Bury Farm SEIB SFAS and Racehorse to Riding Horse (5 April)

Glamorgan WPCA Spring Bronze medal show (12 April)

Great Harwood (25 May)

Balmoral (19 — 22 August; postponed)

Cothi Bridge (30 May)

Berkely show (28 June)

Devon County (postponed)

Norfolk and Suffolk Arabian Horse Group annual show (19 May)

NCPA Maelor and Shropshire show (11 April)

Showing South East (21 March)

Sport Horse Breeding (GB) North West (4 April)

BSPS Area 15 (11 April)

Royal Cornwall (postponed)

Weeton (19 July)

Have you cancelled your 2020 show? Please email alex.robinson@ti-media.com

