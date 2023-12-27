‘A great outcome’ for more than 70 donkeys as complex rescue case concludes





A “complex” multi-agency rescue case has concluded, with more than 70 donkeys signed into the care of The Donkey Sanctuary before Christmas.

In February 2021 the RSPCA led the rescue operation at a farm in Wales, with support from The Donkey Sanctuary, Redwings, World Horse Welfare, the British Horse Society and Bransby Horses.

The case was the largest in The Donkey Sanctuary’s history, and a spokesman said the donkeys were in “varying degrees of distress”, many suffering from issues relating to “badly overgrown hooves and unsanitary living conditions”.

“Many in the group, which included 20 pregnant mares, required urgent veterinary, farriery and dental care – all of which were provided by The Donkey Sanctuary,” a spokesman for the charity said.

This month the transfer of legal ownership to The Donkey Sanctuary has concluded following three years of legal proceedings. This means all the donkeys, including the foals born since the rescue, “can now be assured of a safe home for life”.

“Those that require specialist, lifelong treatment will remain at The Donkey Sanctuary while for the others, this legal milestone means they can now begin in earnest their journey toward finding forever homes through the charity’s rehoming scheme,” said the spokesman.

Hannah Bryers, head of welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary, said the case is a “fantastic example” of multiple organisations working together to ensure the “best long-term outcome” for the donkeys.

“Accommodating such a large number of donkeys at short notice was not an easy task but teams from across The Donkey Sanctuary came together without question to ensure we could offer a place of safety when these donkeys needed us most,” she said.

Faith Burden, the charity’s executive director of equine operations, added: “This is a great outcome for the donkeys involved in what is the largest UK rescue The Donkey Sanctuary has undertaken in its 54-year history.

“Although they have been in our care since the day of the rescue, protracted legal proceedings meant the future of many of the donkeys was in limbo. The court ruling that all donkeys involved should remain in our care is a huge relief to our staff and supporters. To have secured a safe future for these donkeys is thanks to the close collaboration of a number of agencies, who came together at a time of utmost urgency.

“Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of the people who enable The Donkey Sanctuary to carry out the work that we do, so we can be there for donkeys who are most in need.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.