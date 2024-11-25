Snow better time for tea…
Check out the equine residents of The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth enjoying a bucket or two of herbal tea in the video below, as snow covered the Devon landscape last week.
A spokesperson for the charity explained: “Donkeys are not naturally suited to freezing, damp conditions having evolved in parts of the world where the environment is hot and arid. Making sure they have adequate shelter, hard standing and plenty of dry hay is very important to keep them healthy and well during winter. Like many of us when the temperature plummets, they also enjoy a warm brew.”
Top line-up for London
Dressage fans will be in their element during the first two days of the London International Horse Show (18-22 December) as riders entered for the World Cup dressage competition include Britain’s Paris Olympic medallists Becky Moody with Jagerbomb and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale. Other Brits we look forward to seeing in action are Paris alternates Lewis Carrier with Diego V and London 2012 medallist and H&H columnist Laura Tomlinson, who will be riding Soegaards Bon Royal. International competitors not to miss include Ireland’s Olympic combination Abi Lyle and Giraldo, plus Austrian rider Diana Porsche (who was recently revealed as the new owner of top grand prix horse Imhotep) with Dahoud 3.
An emerging megastar
A nine-year-old mare who jumps without front or hind boots helped put Luxembourg on the showjumping map when winning the €1.25m Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) Super Grand Prix at the Riyadh Playoffs, Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Victor Bettendorf, 34, has formed a tremendous bond with emerging megastar Foxy De La Roque, and they produced the faster of just two double clears to win the prestigious end-of-season finale to the LGCT series. “This doesn’t feel real,” said Victor. “The previous winners of this class have been my heroes for my whole career and I can’t believe I have joined them as a winner.”
Catch up with the latest international showjumping news
