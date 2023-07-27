Children showing the adults how it’s done at Hickstead, and other things the horse world is talking about





First-season success

The action has kicked off at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) at Hickstead, and it was a dream debut for Harlow White, 11, who took the British Show Pony Society mini M&M supreme championship on her mother Chelsea White’s Dartmoor Coppinshill Commemoration. This is not only Harlow’s first RIHS appearance, but her first season of affiliated showing.

Stepping up

Another young rider enjoying glory at Hickstead was 12-year-old Lottie Adams, who won the HY Equestrian amateur championship in the International Arena this morning, on Evotion, who is also known as Lottie. The young rider has only recently moved on to horses, and it was her first time in the International Arena, competing against a field of experienced adults.

Europeans team announced

The squad has been confirmed for the para dressage European Championships, which take place at Riesenbeck International, Germany, in September. Among the British team are two riders making their championship debuts, riding alongside two experienced Paralympic and world championship medallists. Three of the selected horses will be competing at their first ever championship.

