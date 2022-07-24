Cheers! Company creates list of horse-friendly pubs for riders





Go for a ride, or have a drink in the pub — or both?

One pub operator has tried to make it as easy as possible for riders to combine hacking with a refreshment stop, creating a list of horse-friendly venues.

Brakspear, which runs more than 100 pubs in England, has a list on its website and also an app, which riders can use to find nearby venues that welcome horses.

“In these eco-conscious times we wanted to remind people that some of our pubs can cater for those arriving on horseback,” said Brakspear marketing manager Emma Sweet.

“A lot of our pubs were originally built as coach and horse inns, so it’s a great way to incorporate a pub’s history with its modern offering. Riding is a great way to get some fresh air and arrive in style.”

Many of the pubs also nearby off-road routes, some of which are bridleways, which can be identified on the app.

“Our landlords have been welcoming horses to their pubs for years,” Emma said. “With so many of the pubs in the countryside, they’re ideal for horse riders. We’re lucky to have some great riding trails in the areas surrounding some of the pubs, so stopping for a drink and a bite to eat with your horse is easy.”

A Brakspear spokesman told H&H all the horse-friendly pubs have safe places to tie up, and are able to provide water for the horses.

One of these is the Blackwood Arms, in Littleworth Common. Landlord Sean Arnett said: “We’ve welcomed horses ever since we took over the pub 11 years ago, and I’m sure the Blackwood was welcoming them long before that. We have a [rail] opposite our front door which is perfect for tethering horses to, and we make sure that both horse and rider are well looked after!”

