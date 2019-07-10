Charlotte Dujardin to make Aachen return with British team appearance

Charlotte Dujardin will put her Aachen demons behind her as she prepares to lead the British Nations Cup team at the world-famous CHIO5* this month (17 to 21 July).

Charlotte will ride Sonnar Murray-Brown’s Erlentanz, with whom she has enjoyed much success this season, at her first appearance at this show since 2014. On that occasion, she and Valegro finished an uncharacteristic sixth in grand prix.

Charlotte and the 12-year-old “Erly” will be joined on the team by Netherlands-based Lottie Fry in easily the most significant senior call-up of her career. Lottie, 23, partners her own and the Van Olsts’ 11-year-old Zucchero gelding Dark Legend, with whom she took the under-25 European title in 2018.

Lottie led Britain to Nations Cup third at Geesteren, the Netherlands, last month, with standout scores, and looks to be in the running for a spot on the senior team for August’s European Championships.

Louise Bell and her former working hunter champion, the 13-year-old Into The Blue, have already made two Nations Cup appearances this year, having represented Britain in Uggerhalne, Denmark, in May as well as Geesteren, and they will all make their Aachen CHIO5* debut.

Completing the British quartet will be Germany-based Brit Susan Pape riding her own Dancier stallion Harmony’s Don Noblesse, who scored a grand prix personal best on their last outing to Hamburg CDI4* at the end of May.

Continues below…

Charlotte Dujardin and Mount St John Freestyle post 80% personal best in stunning comeback 7 brilliantly memorable catch ride successes It’s one thing to rack up a big score or significant victory on your own horse, but quite another when Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Britain will also be represented in the CDI4* grand prix by Lottie Fry, who will ride the Van Olsts’ exciting Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion, Everdale. This 10-year-old is in just his first year of senior grand prix, but has not scored under 70% at the level to date.

Lottie will also pilot a second Lord Leatherdale x Negro son, Glamourdale, in small tour ranks. The eight-year-old, who was crowned seven-year-old world champion with Lottie in 2018, has impressed already in what is his first year at the level, with a plus-77% double victory in the two-star at Compiegne in May.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.