Charity accepting rehoming applications as it looks beyond lockdown

A charity is setting “the wheels in motion” for future equine rehoming applications, as it looks beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

While Blue Cross is unable to rehome horses during the Covid-19 lockdown, the charity’s rehoming team is beginning the matchmaking process.

“This way horses and ponies in the charity’s care will be a step further towards their new homes when the lockdown is lifted, and centre visits and home checks can commence,” said a Blue Cross spokesman.

“Currently we have more than 100 horses and ponies looking for new homes at our centres in Burford, Oxfordshire, and Rolleston, Staffordshire. More than 25 are registered on the home direct scheme, where they are moved from one home direct to another, under the expert guidance of the rehoming team.”

The charity’s home direct scheme assists owners who need to give up their horses or ponies by finding a home for them while they remain in the owners’ care, instead of the horse or pony going into the care of one of the charity’s centres.

Blue Cross rehoming coordinator Abigail Leach said the initial stage of the matchmaking process involves looking at applications and matching requirements, experience and environment with suitable horses and ponies.

“Our centres are closed during lockdown and we can’t carry out home visits but by receiving applications now we can act faster when things get back to normal, to secure perfect homes for horses and ponies who are ready and waiting,” she said.

Among the horses and ponies in the charity’s care is 11-year-old 15.2hh mare Belle and seven-year-old 13hh gelding Jaxx.

“Belle is a lovely girl who enjoys lots of fuss and attention, and is looking for a home as a companion,” said the spokesman.

“Jaxx is looking for a companion home where he has someone to build a bond with. He has been nervous about having his feet trimmed but with regular training he is making great progress.”

The spokesman added some owners may be struggling to keep their horses or ponies owing to the challenges of the Covid-19 situation.

“Blue Cross has a special ‘help my horse’ inbox for those needing support and advice and is happy to take enquiries during these uncertain times,” he said.

“The charity is unable to make visits to assess horses during the lockdown period but can help guide and advise horse owners, collect the necessary paperwork for the home direct scheme and have responsible rehoming plan in place once normal service is resumed. If you need guidance please email helpmyhorse@bluecross.org.uk.”

