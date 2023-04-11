‘Charges dismissed’ against pony who resisted arrest, as he finds forever home





A pony who led US police on a two-hour late-night pursuit through a residential area has found a new home at a therapeutic riding centre – as well as global stardom.

H&H reported last month that officers had caught the pony they named Ginuwine after a “low-speed foot pursuit” in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

They have since found out that his name is Knight, and he is now living with Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa (TROT), which had fostered him since his escape. He is “making friends, learning manners and still getting comfortable at his new home”, a Tuscaloosa Police spokesman said.

Knight aka Ginuwine has made headlines across the world, and has now also featured on television.

In a report on WVTM, police officer Tre Brown told the story of the chase.

“I’ve been out on dog calls but never really a miniature horse,” he said. “As soon as we got out of the car, the chase was on.”

Officers called investigator Emily Hopeman to help but, Mr Brown added, “there was one time he dragged three of us down the hill”.

Ms Hopeman, who was pictured with Knight after his capture, said: “I didn’t think it would get as big as it did!”

Melanie Williams of TROT said the pony has settled in well, and the centre added that he is “making great strides”’ in his journey to become a therapy pony. TROT offers riding for children and adults with disabilities.

The police had mocked up a mugshot of Knight after his capture, stating that he was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, but the force has since confirmed: “All charges against Ginuwine have been dismissed.”

