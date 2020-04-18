Celebrating The Queen’s passion for horses with new digital magazine

Horse & Hound readers have the chance to delve into The Queen and her family’s lifelong passion for horses thanks to a new digital magazine.

H&H’s The Queen and her Horses, first published as a printed magazine in 2016 to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday, has been made available in the H&H app in a digital format, at a reduced price.

While readers may not be able to ride or see their own horses, the 132-page commemorative issue documents the Royal Family’s deep and lasting influence on and involvement in the equestrian world.

The H&H team dug deep into its archives to cover moments including The Queen’s many and varied successes on the racecourse, as well as her daughter Princess Anne’s 1971 European Championships eventing triumph, and granddaughter Zara Tindall’s Olympic success, 41 years later.

Although The Queen’s public life as a sovereign is widely documented, this is a chance to see her private side, and her lifelong passion for horses.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Last weekend, The Queen managed to relay all that everyone had been thinking and trying to say in the face of the coronavirus.

“Once again our sovereign brought a country together and instilled calm and restored at least some confidence. In this one-off magazine, first published in 2016, Horse & Hound celebrates all that is joyful about our monarchy’s involvement with horses, all that the Royal Family have given our industry and how we have benefited from their involvement.

“It is a wonderful piece of escapism at a time when we couldn’t need that more, and I hope you will enjoy settling down to read this brand new digital edition.”

Priced at £4.99, The Queen and her Horses is available as a digital download within the Horse & Hound app, which is free to download from the App Store on an Apple device.

UK readers can download the app on the App Store, while international readers should visit this link

Horse & Hound’s regular magazine continues to be printed and published weekly during the coronavirus lockdown, and is packed full of all the news equestrians need and more features than ever before.

