Queen enjoys showing success on a wet Windsor Wednesday

The Queen braved wet and windy weather at Windsor to watch her homebred filly take a win in a youngstock class.

Her Majesty’s two-year-old Hampton Court Margin took the honours in the Cleveland Bay class yesterday (8 May) the first day of Royal Windsor Horse Show 2019.

Lancer, another of The Queen’s young homebreds, was runner-up in the prestigious four-year-old ridden hunter class. He was produced and ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable, who has recently got back in the saddle after she broke her neck in a fall from another horse in late 2017.

This was a second ridden outing for Lancer (pictured above), who was beaten by Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) champion MIHS Morning Master, with Robert Walker.

Nine-year-old Tower Bridge, Her Majesty’s experienced campaigner ridden and produced by Katie, continued a successful day as he was alsojust beaten to the win in his heavyweight hunter class, by Robert Walker and Jill Day’s Patrick’s Choice.

“He felt fabulous and gave both me and the judge a super ride,” said Katie.

Robert took the hunter championship in the Castle Arena with last year’s champion and Windsor supreme horse View Point, also owned by Jill Day.

Taking the title for a fifth time, Robert faced tough competition from Silent Master, owned by the Bowie family and produced and ridden by Allister Hood, who stood reserve.

Robert also took the novice lightweight hunter class on Jill Day’s five-year-old Somerville Lad, while Katie’s latest charge, the former National Hunt star Cue Card, came fourth in the Retraining of Racehorses open in-hand class, on his show ring debut, in a class won by former Grand National stalwart Saint Are.

“[Cue Card] only left his [racing] training yard three weeks ago but we’re very excited about his future,” added Katie. “Plus his owner, Jean Bishop, was overwhelmed when Her Majesty specifically asked to meet her and see the horse in its stable.”

