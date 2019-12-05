The H&H interview: The Princess Royal *H&H Plus*

In this exclusive Horse & Hound interview, the Princess Royal shares moving insight into her involvement with Riding for the Disabled, a charity for which she has been patron since she was just 19 years old.
She passionately relays the good she sees horses doing for people — not only those benefiting physically and emotionally from riding, but also those volunteers who report greater wellbeing as a result of their commitment to helping these riders.
Princess Anne also divulges that her opinions may not always have made her popular, but she has fought for this cause that is so close to her heart. She also talks on how, with her mother still riding at 93, she really has no excuse not to carry on herself….
To read the interview in full, pick up a copy of today’s Horse & Hound magazine (5 December) or join our new H&H Plus service – a 30-day free trial is available.
