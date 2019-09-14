Princess Anne: education and support key in protecting horse welfare

Princess Anne stressed the importance of support and education at home and abroad when it comes to horse care as she opened a new visitor centre at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm.

The redeveloped centre at the charity’s rescue and rehoming facility in Lancashire has been expanded to cater for more people.

“This [event] does give us the opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved here and to understand how horses are still very much a working animal in many parts of the world,” said World Horse Welfare’s president, Princess Anne, at the opening.

“For World Horse Welfare that extended programme of education in farriery and saddlery and nutrition is so important to those who still rely on them for their livelihoods.

“Sometimes you say to people – ‘people still work with horses’ – and they don’t understand why that can be true. I’m sure that here it is made very obvious, particularly with the projects in Haiti which make such a difference to those who really do depend on their horses and donkeys for their livelihoods.”

The charity is appealing for donations to its “helping horse owning communities in Haiti” appeal. The UK government is matching donations pound for pound until 17 September.

“The understanding we get from making sure that they are properly trained in their care also reminds us that there are people here who have lost part of that knowledge, and we need to be ready to support those who don’t manage here in the UK,” added Princess Anne.

“This visitor centre has always been important but now it can play an even bigger role to have more space to help the understanding, fundraising, education, training and seminars which are part of extending the knowledge that is gained through the staff working at Penny Farm.

“Their ability to change the life of those animals who come here in a really poor state – who may be unlikely to survive – to living a life which has real value not just in themselves, but to those who have them as rehomed horses or as an interest to those visiting here. This place will add a huge amount to what Penny Farm can achieve.

“They start as really hard stories, but they have the potential to have really good endings.”

