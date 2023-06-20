Casper the dressage horse spooked by cows falls into ditch eight feet deep





A “very special” dressage horse who fell into a ditch eight feet deep after he was spooked by a herd of cows had to be lifted out by firefighters who came to his rescue.

Two crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service went to the aid of Casper, who was found below ground in land off Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, on Friday, 2 June.

A spokesman for the fire service told H&H the call to large animal rescue was made at about 2.45pm, and crews from its southern and Loughborough stations were sent to the scene.

“[The crews] attended an incident where a horse called Casper had fallen into an 8ft deep ditch after being spooked by a herd of cows,” the fire service spokesman said, adding that the horse was rescued using a quick-release lifting beam.

“Casper is a very special horse, having competed at several national championships in dressage over the years. He is on the mend and seems to be healing well – he’ll be back to being ridden in no time!”

The spokesman added that Casper was left under veterinary care after he was freed from the ditch, and that the incident stop time was 5pm.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.