Carl Hester’s plans, a terrifying lorry fire, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Why Carl Hester is quite so busy right now

Carl Hester is a particularly busy man at the moment. As well as flying all over the world to teach, he is also riding several of Charlotte Dujardin’s horses while she is pregnant with her first child. “Charlotte is still riding, but she’s not riding to the point that she was – there is no sitting trot for her anymore,” says Carl, which leaves him with five grand prix and potential grand prix horses to produce for next year.

2. ‘Two hours earlier and we’d be dead’

The owner of a horsebox that was destroyed inside by a fire while parked at a show has urged others to fit smoke detectors, saying: “If it had happened two hours earlier, we’d be dead now”. Sarah Knight was at Aintree International Equestrian Centre for the British Showjumping Dodson & Horrell National Amateur and Veteran Championships when the fire happened.

“The investigators came out and found that there was a loose AA battery in a cupboard and it must have touched something metal; apparently if both the positive and negative terminals touch metal, the battery can heat up and combust. They said it was a one in a million chance,” she explained.

3. A costly elimination

There was high drama at the Global Champions Tour (GCT) Prague Playoffs as one rider’s premature start meant “heartbreaking” elimination for his team. The quarter-finals of the Global Champions League (GCL) Super Cup presented by Air Bank featured a stellar line-up of horses and riders trying to secure a place in the semi-finals. Uliano Vezzani’s course proved a tough test for the Super Cup, with faults coming throughout, but it was the third team in, the Cannes Stars, whose route to the semi-final was cut short by a technicality. Jens Backmann, on Aglaia J, started before the bell went, which meant elimination for the team.

Credit: GCT

