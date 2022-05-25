Carl Hester’s catch ride, and other things the horse world is talking about





A catch ride

Carl Hester will take on a new horse as a catch ride this summer, as his top horse, En Vogue, is out of the running for a place on the British team at the dressage World Championships this summer. The 13-year-old Jazz gelding, with whom Carl won Olympic team bronze and European team silver in 2021, sustained an injury this month, and Carl has confirmed to H&H that he will not be able to bring him back in time to campaign for the World Championships in August.

Happy retirement

Oliver Townend’s medal- and CCI5*-winning ride Cooley Master Class has retired “sound, happy and at the top of his game”, aged 17. The Ramiro B gelding, with whom Oliver took back-to-back Kentucky Three-Day Event titles as well as European team silver, will enjoy a happy retirement with co-owner Angela Hislop. Oliver told H&H the horse looked “a million dollars” and it was important to him he retired happy and well.

Out of the office?

Going on holiday and don’t want to be bothered with work emails? Just get a horse to man your out-of-office replies. Visit Iceland has come up with the genius scheme of allowing holidaymakers to register for the service, as part of which Icelandic horses, using a giant keyboard, will type personalised replies. You can even choose which horse you’d like

