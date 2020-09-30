Carl and Charlotte lead the line-up as international dressage returns in Britain

A crack line-up has been revealed for next week’s Keysoe CDI3*, the first dressage international to take place in Britain since before the coronavirus lockdown.

Charlotte Dujardin will lead the billing, bringing forward both her top two rides: the double world bronze medallist Mount St John Freestyle, and rising star Gio.

The 11-year-old Fidermark mare Freestyle’s last international competition was the Amsterdam World Cup qualifier in January, where she and Charlotte scored just under 82% at grand prix and 89.5% in the freestyle. Freestyle recently awarded 85% from five-star judges for an unofficial grand prix at Hartpury, which Carl Hester described as “probably the best grand prix she has ever done”.

The nine-year-old Apache son Gio is still in his first year of grand prix, but has already produced mega scores, with just under 80% at his last official outing in January, and plus-80% scores from top judges at Hartpury this summer.

Carl Hester will also be in action, aboard his newest grand prix ride En Vogue. The 11-year-old Jazz gelding is owned by Charlotte, who competed him up to grand prix, but she passed the ride to Carl earlier this year. Carl and Vogue already have a 78% grand prix special under their belt, but Keysoe will be their international debut as a partnership.

Gareth Hughes – Britain’s best performing rider at last year’s European Championships – will bring his team horse, the 14-year-old Trento B mare Classic Briolinca. Gareth will also ride the 14-year-old Wolkentanz II gelding KK Woodstock, winner of the grand prix freestyle at the Keysoe CDI in March this year.

Emile Faurie will partner his World Equestrian Games medallist Dono Di Maggio. Emile has been reunited with the 13-year-old gelding this year as his pupil and Dono’s owner Theodora Livanos has been out of action after leg surgery in the spring.

Continues below…

Other top riders competing at Keysoe include Sonnar Murray-Brown and Erlentanz, Lara Butler on Rubin Al Asad and Louise Bell riding Into The Blue.

The CDI runs from 9-11 October, following the conclusion of the CPEDI3* on 6-8 October. The small and tour, and youth sections are also set to feature strong line-ups.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

