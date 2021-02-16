A personal best score earned Canada’s Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and All In last week’s World Cup victory at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival (GDF) in Wellington.

Brittany and the 16-year-old Tango son claimed the grand prix with 73.7% – “probably our best grand prix to date” – before topping the grand prix freestyle, presented by Helgstrand Dressage, with 79.33%.

The 2021 GDF has marked the pair’s first international appearence since September 2019, and Brittany admitted she was “a little nervous” ahead of competing on the Wellington dressage circuit.

“All In has come out this season and really proven that he knows his job so well,” she said. “He tries his heart out for me every time we go down the centre line, and I just have to hang on for the ride. I’m ecstatic with him.”

‘We have a strong team for Canada’

Montreal-based Brittany’s freestyle programme was created by Joost Peters, featuring music by French Canadian Celine Dion.

“This was only the second time I have ridden to this new freestyle. I love Celine Dion, my husband is French…and I love the song, so I asked [Joost] to incorporate it into the beginning and the end,” explained Brittany, who competed All In for Canada at the World Equestrian Games in 2018.

Her flowing test was mistake-free, featuring punchy extended trots straight up the centre line and multiple piaffe pirouettes. After this win, Brittany has set her sights on the World Cup Final in April in Gothenburg, and is also targeting the Tokyo Olympics with All In.

“If Tokyo happens, I think we will have a very strong team for Canada,” she said.

British dressage success in Wellington

The GDF also hosted a CDI3* alongside the World Cup qualifier, and here it was another Candian rider, Lindsay Kellock who dominated. Lindsay and the 15-year-old Sandro Hit son Sebastien won the grand prix special, having finished second in the grand prix to te USA’s Nick Wagman and Don John.

British rider Susan Pape claimed third place in both classes, riding the 12-year-old Zenon stallion Harmony’s Eclectisch. This brings the pair’s tally of top-three placings in Wellington up to six since the start of this year.

The GDF continues with a CDI5* show this month and the next World Cup qualifier in early March.

