Calls for yard inspections after two fillies die on livery





The owner of two fillies who died at a stud says she would like to see all yards offering livery to be inspected as she does not want anyone else to have similar experiences.

Newton Stud’s insurers have settled with Gaynor Kingston over Ebony and Constance’s deaths six years ago.

“They were by my talented jumping stallion, Cornetto King, out of a state premium mare,” Mrs Kingston said. “I was so excited for their futures.”

Mrs Kingston said her solicitors consulted experts including vets and a specialist in welfare and livery, and that they and an independent vet witness considered the care, treatment or management of the fillies inadequate.

Mrs Kingston said Constance “foundered without pain relief” owing to failure to properly treat foot abscesses, and the expert vet concluded that the yard could not have diligently inspected her feet.

She said Ebony developed ataxia and deteriorated without enough intervention to a “parlous state”. She said the cause of the ataxia was never found, and the expert vet found treatment could have given her the best chance of survival.

“I want to speak because I do not want any horse to endure what my fillies had to, or owner to experience the pain of losing their horse in the way I had to,” she said. “I believed I was sending my horses to a reputable establishment. I believe all yards offering livery should be inspected. As owners we simply do not know what happens when we are not there, and there needs to be more protection to ensure horses are being properly cared for.”

Mrs Kingston’s solicitor Hannah Bradley of The Equine Law Firm told H&H this case was “particularly emotive”.

“We breed horses because we want to see them go on to do their best, and sadly that was denied for these two fillies,” she said. “Whilst nothing can bring them back, Gaynor was resolute she wanted to seek justice on their behalf. I’m pleased we were able to reach a sensible out-of-court settlement and I hope it helps bring her some closure.”

Lorna Wilson of Newton Stud told H&H she and her staff were upset by the deaths.

She said Constance had suffered from foot abscesses, which were treated by the farrier. She said she called the vet when she was not happy, and the vet and farrier worked together to treat the filly.

“The infection made the coronary band weak and it started to come away,” she said. “That’s not uncommon, sadly.”

Ms Wilson said Ebony was brought in and seen by vets.

“Sadly these things happen, and they haven’t confirmed the cause,” she said, adding that as the action was not brought for six years, her records for that time are “scant”.

“Our records weren’t the best,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean the welfare of the horses wasn’t our primary concern. I didn’t write down that I checked a horse three times a day but if you don’t write it down, it’s as if it didn’t happen.

“The vet looked at [Ebony] many times; he lives down the road and would pop in every day but didn’t bill her so it’s not on the vet history.”

Ms Wilson said she now has an electronic system so everything can be documented.

“The staff here care about the horses like they’re their own,” she said.

