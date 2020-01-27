Calling all ‘stamp snippers’: Bransby Horses’ plea for vital volunteers

Have you ever thought, while slogging through the mud in the dark of a Monday morning in January, whether you’d have been better off taking up stamp-collecting instead of riding?

Well now you can do both – sort of. A grateful equine charity has been so inundated with donations of used stamps it is on the hunt for vital volunteer “stamp snippers” to cope with the influx.

Lincoln-based Bransby Horses charity said it has had huge numbers of “kind donations” of used postage stamps in the past few weeks, which are sold to raise funds.

“We need more hands to help trim them before selling them to raise funds for our welfare work with horses, ponies, donkeys and mules,” said a Bransby spokesman.

“These used stamps help the team give equines a second chance at a happy and healthy life.”

The spokesman added the stamps are vital to the charity.

“They bring in much-needed funds, especially at this time when we are recovering from the severe flooding in November 2019,” he said.

“If you are wondering about how much impact used stamps can have, in the last 90 days, we have raised £9,780 solely from selling donated used stamps on to collectors.”

Article continued below…

Executive assistant Paul Sharp said the charity has “incredible” supporters who have sent lots of stamps in recent weeks.

“It must be all the Christmas post which has been coming through people’s letterboxes. Whilst we are dealing with the aftermath of the flooding, tasks like these are difficult for us to undertake but are so important,” he said.

“We are looking for volunteers to help cut around the edges of stamps and while this role takes time, it is such a vital role in turning sacks of stamps into funding. If you have used stamps please think of us before you bin them, as every single one we are sent makes huge difference to us. Please keep them coming.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Hannah Ghest at volunteer@bransbyhorses.co.uk.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free