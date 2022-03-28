Burghley winner’s death, vet pet hate, and other things the horseworld is talking about





1. The passing of one of William Fox-Pitt’s great five-star rides

Parklane Hawk, who won both Burghley Horse Trials and Kentucky Three-Day Event with William Fox-Pitt, has died aged 22. William and his wife Alice are guest-editing next week’s issue of Horse & Hound, out 31 March, in which William talks about the six horses who made his career, including Catherine Witt’s Parklane Hawk. William says: “He was my first reserve horse for the London Olympics and when you consider his record, it might seem strange he never did teams, but I had a strong string at that time. He was an amazing galloper, but more of a five-star horse than a team horse. He was a beast, a machine of an athlete; across country he was hard core.”

Read more about Parklane Hawk

2. The things top vets really hate

Former British Equine Veterinary Association president Lucy Grieve has named her “pet hates”, having spent a great deal of her recent time myth-busting and helping horse owners update “some rather out-of-date knowledge”. Things that irritate Lucy include ignoring behavioural signs, indiscriminate worming, over-feeding and wound powder. There’s more…and we’re taking note to ensure we’re not guilty of any…

The things vets really wish we wouldn’t do

3. Sonnar Murray-Brown on his life-changing accident

International grand prix dressage rider Sonnar Murray-Brown was involved in a horrific car accident that left him with two broken legs at the age of 20. Since then he has made a comeback and faced further setbacks, which he discusses on episode 95 of The Horse & Hound Podcast. His attitude to pushing forward, without comparing your own journey to others’, is inspirational.

Find out more about Sonnar

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.