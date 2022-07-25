Burghley not being shown on the red button, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Burghley Horse Trials being live streamed rather than shown on the red button

Just like Badminton earlier this year, the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is opting to live stream their competition on their own digital channel, meaning viewers will need to either attend the event or subscribe to the service for £20 in order to watch the action from this September’s competition (1-4 September). Sports fans are becoming well used to paying to watch their favourite events, and understandable move by venues given the cost of production, and this change allows fans to continue enjoying all the action even if unable to attend in person. The BBC red button will not be showing all the cross country coverage as in previous years, however the BBC2 highlights programme is scheduled to go ahead as normal on the Sunday afternoon.

Find out more about what you can watch where

2. An owner spray painting their horse to protect the animal from laminitis

The owner of a horse recovering from laminitis has turned out the horse in a bare paddock and spray-painted the words “Don’t feed me” on her animals’s sides. Johanna Bayliss-Fuller told H&H she was “at her wits’ end” after years of dealing with members of the public feeding her four horses, breaking her fences and trespassing in her fields. She has put up sign after sign, posted on local Facebook groups and spoken to some of those responsible, to no avail.

Read the full story

3. Horse-friendly pub options

A pub operator is trying to make it as easy as possible for riders to combine hacking with a refreshment stop, creating a list of horse-friendly venues. Brakspear, which runs more than 100 pubs in England, has a list on its website and also an app, which riders can use to find nearby venues that welcome horses. “In these eco-conscious times we wanted to remind people that some of our pubs can cater for those arriving on horseback,” said Brakspear marketing manager Emma Sweet. “A lot of our pubs were originally built as coach and horse inns, so it’s a great way to incorporate a pub’s history with its modern offering.” A cool lemonade after a hot ride sounds a superb idea to us.

Find out more about the horse-friendly pub initiative

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.