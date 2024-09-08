{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
A standout star delivers, a nearly-horse fulfils his promise and Harry Meade excels: all the action from Burghley’s final day

    • The results are in and the Defender Burghley Horse Trials is over for another year – what a fabulous exhibition of top-class eventing it was.

    Under sunny autumn skies, Lordships Graffalo cemented his place as the outstanding event horse of his generation with victory under Ros Canter. The overnight leaders showjumped clear to take the win over Tim Price and Vitali, with Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal third for the second year in a row.

    Here’s a recap of how the final day of Burghley CCI5* played out.

    Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo proved imperious to land the trophy.

    Tim Price earned his best CCI5* result with Vitali (second) in six attempts at the level.

    Harry Meade has had a stellar week, finishing third, fourth and 12th – with just one pole the only blip in six jumping rounds.

    The day didn’t start smoothly for some contenders, with an eventful horse inspection.

    Further down the Burghley Horse Trials results, British rider Emma Thomas overcame a nasty leg injury to complete.

    More to follow…

    Martha Terry
    Martha Terry

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
