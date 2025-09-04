



Joseph Murphy has taken the lead after the first session of Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage this morning (4 September).

The Irish rider piloted Belline Fighting Spirit – 10-year-old owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Alan Bell and Annette O’Callaghan – to a score of 30.9

An attractive horse with a big white blaze, Belline Fighting Spirit was able to demonstrate his big movement and uphill frame today to pull in some good marks, while also occasionally showing his inexperience, for example in his final flying change.

“It wouldn’t be his strongest phase, but he’s a beautiful horse and now he’s more on side and I’m a bit more confident with him,” said Joseph, who explained Burghley has been the goal since the spring.

“I’ve put a nice bit of mileage into him at four-star shorts since Badminton because I need to get to know him a little better in the atmosphere. I spend a bit of time in Germany with Michael Jung and I’m learning from seeing his system, how he wants the horses to behave in the environment, and how he goes about that.

“I’ve made mistakes on the way here, because I was trying different things, but – while it wasn’t perfect – I had a solid system for him today and I think over time, going away with that sort of confidence it’s going to be very good.”

Despite his youth, the precocious Belline Fighting Spirit is already at his third five-star, having completed Pau Horse Trials last and Badminton Horse Trials in May. After his Burghley Horse Trials dressage, Joseph Murphy acknowledged this is a learning weekend for the pair, but he is here to be competitive too.

He said: “I’m just not here to make up the numbers – I want to do it in a nice way, but I’m looking forward to Saturday and seeing what it brings and how the horse handles the terrain and the massive jumps that are out there. Every time you turn up at Burghley it just feels bigger than the rest.”

Joseph had a second horse entered here in Calmaro but withdrew him as he is a reserve for the Irish squad for the European Championships in two weeks’ time.

Joseph said: “All year I was gearing towards the Europeans, and unfortunately, I just came up short, but I don’t think it’s any reflection on the horse – he has had a super spring season — and I’m just going to sit tight and God forbid anything happens or I’m needed for a team, I’m going to be ready to go.

“I have this strong belief within myself that he could be very competitive at a championship and could help win a medal.”

Harry Meade takes early second in Burghley Horse Trials dressage

Harry Meade has slotted into second at this early stage. He has three rides here at Burghley and kicked off the action today with Mandy Gray’s and his own Et Hop Du Matz, who was third at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in the spring. The pair scored 32.8.

The 11-year-old Et Hop Du Matz is not the most flamboyant dressage horse, but he was calm in the arena and earned consistent marks throughout his trot-up work, with his marks just pulled down by a slight fidget in the mid-test halt and one missed flying change.

“I was really pleased with him – he’s and this is first Burghley,” said Harry. “He’s a big spider, a gangly horse, who will take time to keep developing and strengthening up.

“When he gets in there, he doesn’t get tense or above himself, but he goes a little bit into himself and just fractionally loses some of his exuberance. So it’s just trying to encourage him to have the liberty in his movement when he’s in an atmosphere. He just very slightly dropped behind me today.”

Harry rates the French-bred by Nouma D’Auzay as the best cross-country horse he’s ridden.

“I think this will be a great question for him. He was super round Kentucky, where he was third, and looking forward to seeing how he gets on,” said Harry.

Another Irish rider, Austin O’Connor, holds third on a mark of 33 with Nicky Bennell’s Sixmilewater, an 11-year-old five-star first-timer.

“He can be a little bit sharp, but he kept his head and didn’t do a lot wrong. It was probably as good as we expected at this stage, if not better,” said Austin.

