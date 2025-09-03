What time does your favourite start? Burghley dressage times released

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the first phase of competition have been released. The action kicks off at 10am tomorrow (Thursday 4 September) and then continues on Friday (5 September).
The first pair into the arena before the ground jury, consisting of New Zealand’s Andrew Bennie (president), Sweden’s Christina Klingspor and the USA’s Valerie Pride, are Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz at 10am tomorrow, with Harry also last to go on Friday, riding Annaghmore Valoner, at 3.55pm.
Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for leading contenders
- Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz (GBR): 10am on Thursday
- Tom Jackson and Hawk Eye (GBR): 11.31am on Thursday
- David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed (GBR): 11.39am on Thursday
- Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint (IRL): 2.08pm on Thursday
- Piggy March and MCS Maverick (GBR): 2.32pm on Thursday
- Harry Meade 0n Cavalier Crystal (GBR): 2.40pm on Thursday
- Alice Casburn and Topspin (GBR): 10am on Friday
- Katie Magee and Treworra (GBR): 10.48am on Friday
- Tim Price and Vitali (NZL): 11.15am on Friday
- Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR): 2.16pm on Friday
- Emily King and Valmy Biats (GBR): 2.24pm on Friday
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR): 2.40pm on Friday
The guinea pig rider – who performs the dressage test to allow the ground jury to get their eye in and the event to test its systems, but who is not actually taking part in the competition – is Grace Cooper on Cedarmount Cavalier at 9.30am.
British rider Grace won a CCI4*-L at Lisgarvan in August last year and made her five-star debut at Luhmühlen in June, but withdrew after dressage.
Full times
