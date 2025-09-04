



Emily King’s ride might have come to Defender Burghley Horse Trials without his fieldmate Maisie the mule, but Valmy Biats is as laid back as you like – and on his fourth hand-graze of the day by lunchtime.

“I do tell Emily we need to bring Maisie with us!” laughs Sarah Morrilly, who’s been grooming for Emily at her Flintshire base since early 2020. “He’s not awkward about leaving her, but he will whinny for her when he gets home.”

The 16-year-old gelding, who finished fifth with Emily at Badminton this year, lives out 24/7 through the summer.

“We try to keep his routine as close to his home life as possible,” explains Sarah. “We call him ‘granddad’ at home because he’s pleasant, quiet and likes his downtime.

“Here at Burghley, he’s quite chilled and happy in his stable, but I do spend a lot of my time hand-grazing. I tend to go out six or seven times a day for half an hour at a time.”

Sarah has sole charge of Valmy this week, but is in great company with Emily, her mum Mary, Sam Ecroyd and a few more King family and friends.

“It’s real family affair,” she says. “No one goes hungry and no one struggles.”

Sarah, who started her career as a showjumping groom for Anthony Condon, says her job is to keep Valmy as relaxed and happy as possible. She doesn’t seem to have her work cut out on that score.

“He tends to have a lot of daytime naps,” she says. “All I really need to do is wake up a little bit earlier to ensure he gets his breakfast in good time. Not that he’s one to kick the door, but it’s nice to get out before everyone else for an early peaceful hand-graze.”

Valmy’s other favourite Burghley pastime is rolling on his headcollar while out on the lawn.

“He’s so chilled to lead out, the worst he’ll do is continuous rolls,” Sarah adds, “and he’s nice and polite when he gets back up again – no antics.”

What does Valmy Biats’ Burghley week look like?

Thursday will be a quiet day for Valmy, with plenty of grazing and a schooling session with Emily ahead of Friday’s dressage test.

“Emily tends to get on him about 40 minutes before the test, so I won’t plait him up any earlier than two hours before,” Sarah says. “He has one of the thickest manes I’ve come across, it’s more of a showjumping plait than an eventing plait!

”I tend to band the plaits for the trot – I’m lazy, and my fingers hurt! But I’ll stitch them on Friday.”

Sarah says Valmy and Emily are determined in all three phases, but it’s best not to let Valmy overthink the dressage.

“Emily is always so calm and professional with him,” says Sarah. “As for Valmy, he knows his job, and he knows what’s coming on Saturday!”

For Sarah, the key to a smooth Burghley is getting ahead.

“I always make sure I have what I need at the stables early. I got Valmy’s trot-up bridle ready and waiting with him the night before, so I’m not running to and fro the next day. That way I tend to stay relaxed until cross-country day – then I get a bit anxious.

“It makes me so nervous and sick watching them. I love him and Emily a lot, your heart’s in your mouth over the whole course watching them. If I could get someone else to wait at the finish and bring him back to the stables for me, I would!”

Grooming at Burghley – the highs and lows

Sarah says one of the best things about watching Valmy and his rider is witnessing their partnership grow from strength to strength.

“Valmy puts his all into every phase, and Emily is so determined and driven,” she says. “I arrived [at Emily’s] not long after Valmy did, so I’ve seen them grow together through the highs and lows.”

No matter the result, packing up to go home is always Sarah’s least favourite task.

“It’s always such a mad rush!” she says. “And it doesn’t matter what the weather’s doing, you’re always absolutely sweating!”

