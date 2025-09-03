



The 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials is underway with the first horse inspection taking place under moody skies this afternoon (3 September). The Burghley trot-up was delayed by 30 minutes owing to a heavy storm, but the star quality field is ready, we’ve covered the news from the initial veterinary inspection – and now we’re here to bring you some of our favourite outfits from the initial field of 52 competitors, with images captured by Peter Nixon…

We’re kicking things off with New Zealand’s Samantha Lissington (pictured top), who won the Fairfax & Favor best-dressed female rider award. She rides Billy Alberto and Lord Seekönig at this year’s event and we loved her blue co-ord with matching hair ribbon.

Matt Heath was the recipient of the Fairfax & Favor best-dressed male rider prize. His three-piece tweed ensemble with matching baker boy hat was reminiscent of a Peaky Blinders cast member. Matt rides Plum Rowland’s 17-year-old Askari this week.

Alice Casburn always brings a fresh take to trot-ups and her green dress was one of our favourites. Paired with trainers and a black belt, Alice brought a cool vibe to the trot-up strip, alongside her faithful partner, Topspin.

You couldn’t miss Max Warburton in his striking pick suit at the Burghley trot-up– he rides the lovely grey, Deerpairc Revelry at this year’s competition.

While we’re on the subject of pink, the USA’s Cassie Sanger was über-glam in a soft pink suit and daring slingback heels. The youngest competitor at this year’s Burghley at the age of 20, Cassie will be riding the 12-year-old Redfield Fyre.

Pink seemed to be the favoured colour choice this year, and, never one to shy away from a brightly coloured trouser, Harry Meade opted for some very striking pink chinos.

Burghley first-timer and daughter of former five-star rider Karen Dixon, Tara Dixon caught the eye in a super-cool royal blue look with a lovely embellished jacket.

British-based French rider, Gaspard Maksud, is always one to look out for at trot-ups and this afternoon he opted for an English country gent outfit – lots of tweed with a matching hat.

Piggy March wore a lovely two-tone green YAS dress, which was smart and elegant, but also practical. She rides MCS Maverick, a former ride of Pippa Funnell, this week.

Tom Strawson looked like he’d arrived directly from Henley Royal regatta with a smart cream jacket. He rides Public Address this week, marking a first five-star for this combination.

Emma Thomas braved the autumnal British weather in a green shorts co-ord. Emma rides the diminutive Icarus at this year’s Burghley.

Ireland’s Lucy Latta, who is contesting her first Burghley with RCA Patron Saint, with whom she finished second at last year’s Badminton, looked really cool in a short-sleeved zip-up suede top from Fairfax & Favor and white bootleg trousers.

