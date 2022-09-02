Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times: when the leading contenders are due to run





The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for competition on Saturday, 3 September have been released.

The first horse will be counted down to leave the start box at 11.30am and the last horse is expected to set off at 3.45pm. New Zealand’s Tim Price is the pathfinder, riding the first of his three rides, Bango, who is in 15th place. The final horse to run will be Swallow Springs, Oliver Townend’s second ride, currently lying fifth.

Fifty-two horses have completed their dressage and are set to tackle Derek di Grazia’s cross-country track for the second phase of the three-day event. The showjumping will take place in reverse order on Sunday, 4 September.

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times: top 10

Other popular combinations to note are Jonelle Price and the 19-year-old cross-country superstar Classic Moet at 1pm, and six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt, who sets out on Oratorio II at 2.25pm.

Just over seven penalties cover the top 10, around 17 seconds.

Check out the full Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times: available here

