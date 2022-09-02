



The second and final day of dressage is now complete at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 and it was another day of high-quality action. Here is a quick round-up of the key stories you won't want to miss from Friday 2 September

Kitty King produced a career personal best with Vendredi Biats to take the lead towards the end of the dressage action at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Tim Price was first into the arena on the second day of dressage, riding the second of his three rides, Vitali, who overtook Sarah Bullimore’s overnight lead and lies second at the end of the dressage phase.

The final session of dressage was full of high-quality contenders who shook up the leaderboard, but no one could ease ahead of Kitty King.

Taking a risk paid off for Bubby Upton, who put the pressure on the leaders with 28.3 score.

Burghley debutant Susie Berry continues her “crazy breakthrough year” by breaking through the 30-barrier on Ringwood LB.

Meanwhile Francis Whittington has a talented but enigmatic performer on his hands.

Away from the five-star class, stars of the future lined up for the Burghley Young Event Horse final, where a horse bred by Nicola Wilson’s mum Mary Tweddle won the five-year-old section.

And Tom McEwen’s groom is midst a busy week looking after CHF Cooliser.

