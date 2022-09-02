‘Like riding spaghetti’: Francis Whittington perseveres with talented enigma at Burghley





Francis Whittington is still puzzling out the conundrum that is DHI Purple Rain after a dressage test at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials that veered from the sublime to the ridiculous. While some movements scored nines, he was let down particularly by the flying changes – for which one judge awarded a two. Their final mark was 34.1, which put them 17th after day one, the field led by Sarah Bullimore and Corouet.

“Overall I’m pleased, it’s an improvement but it doesn’t help banging out threes for the four flying changes with three judges,” Francis says. “We are getting the best marks where we can and focusing on the good bits. The changes will come as he gets stronger – they’re getting better but they are not too good now.”

The 12-year-old by Arthos R has dazzling movement, but he struggles to contain his power.

“What’s been tricky is he’s almost too flashy,” explains Francis. “He’s like riding overcooked spaghetti, all wobbly, he flaps around! He is a stunning and a lovely horse, but he gets anxious – sometimes he likes to squat down and start digging the ground.

“We’ve done a lot of work long and low keeping him down, stretching, counter canter, trying to build up his strength and his ability to carry behind, which will help his flying changes. But you can’t make quick changes correctly.”

Francis Whittington at Burghley Horse Trials: ‘He has all you want in a five-star horse’

Francis Whittingon had some opinions on Derek di Grazia’s track but is looking forward to the challenge as DHI Purple Rain is “mega” cross-country. However, his showjumping record is chequered, though again he is undoubtedly capable.

“We have had some really good clear rounds this year, British Showjumping classes too,” he says. “But he can also go in, start jumping really nicely, then have a moment and have the next four, five or six fences down, and then carry on with a nice clear. It comes from his anxiety. But I will keep trying.”

Francis knows there is serious talent to harness.

“I believe he has everything you could possibly want in a five-star horse, I genuinely believe it,” he says. “He’s a work in progress – you’ll see next year!”

You may also enjoy reading…

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).