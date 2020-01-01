Burghley Horse Trials names official charity for 2020, plus more equestrian charity sponsorship news

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials has named Alzheimer’s Research UK as its 2020 charity of the year following a record number of applicants.

The Burghley team chose the charity owing to its dedication to making breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and cure for Alzheimer’s.

Its mission is to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

“We are grateful to all of the charities that applied this year – the time and effort put in to every application was very apparent,” said Burghley event director Elizabeth Inman.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials feels privileged to be able to support such a ground-breaking charity in Alzheimer’s Research UK and we very much look forward to working with them throughout the year.”

Jo Emes, corporate partnerships officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, added: “We are incredibly proud to be partnered with Land Rover Burghley and couldn’t be more excited to see what we can achieve together.

“Research can and will deliver a cure for dementia, and the support of Land Rover Burghley will be vital in powering the ground-breaking research that will transform lives.”

Fairfax & Favor

The luxury leatherwear company has raised more than £24,000 this year to support those with breast cancer.

All profits from the brand’s “Breast Cancer Now” range of hot pink mini Windsor handbags and Hampton belts have been donated to the charity, which provides world-class research and life-changing care for those living with the condition.

The 2019 total was £24,738, which is around 25% of the £99,189 the company has donated to breast cancer support and research in the last five years.

“On behalf of everyone at Breast Cancer Now, I want to say a huge thank you to Fairfax & Favor and their customers for their incredibly generous donation of almost £25,000,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“This dedicated fundraising will help Breast Cancer Now to provide support for today and hope for the future for anyone affected by breast cancer, through the charity’s world-class research and life-changing care.”

Liverpool International

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) was chosen as the official charity for this year’s TheraPlateUK Liverpool International Horse Show (28 to 31 December).

Throughout the show, which features international showjumping, top dressage and an eventers’ grand prix, visitors had the chance to ride the RDA’s mechanical horse and find out more about the charity’s work.

“We all share a passion for horses and ponies, and understand what incredible animals they are. Through the work of RDA we can truly see what can be achieved through riding and spending time with horses,” said show president Nina Barbour.

RDA communications manager, Caroline Ward added: “It is an honour for RDA to have been given this fantastic opportunity and offered us the chance to end our 50th anniversary year in true party style.”

