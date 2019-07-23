Zara Tindall to ride at Burghley as first-timers also make early entries

Zara Tindall is among the riders who have made an early entry for the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September).

Zara’s intended ride Class Affair is a 10-year-old by OBOS Quality 004, owned by Gleadhill House Stud and will be making his debut at five-star level at Burghley.

Zara has been riding the horse since the start of 2017 — with a short break while she was on maternity leave when Tom McEwen took over — and the pair were recently ninth in the CCI4*-L at Bramham.

Zara’s best Burghley result is second on her debut in 2003 with Toytown. She last rode at the event in 2017, when she had a fall across country at the Land Rover Trout Hatchery from High Kingdom.

Eleven riders have currently thrown their hats in the ring for Burghley.

Four British debutantes are entered in Caroline Clarke (Touch Too Much), Nicky Hill (MGH Bingo Boy) — who was the best British first-timer at Badminton this spring — Ginny Howe (Undalgo De Windsor) and Rachel Robinson (MJI Limmerick Bell).

The other British riders who have declared their intention to compete are H&H blogger Nana Dalton (Absolut Opposition), Rebecca Gibbs (De Beers Dilletante) and Hazel Towers (Simply Clover).

In addition, three US riders are in the mix — the experienced Buck Davidson (Jak My Style), whose best Burghley result is sixth in 2003 on Little Tricky, plus first-timers Ariel Grald (Leamore Master Plan) and Chris Talley (Unmarked Bills).

Ariel was the best of the home side first-timers at Kentucky this spring, finishing 12th, and made headlines because she jumped through the second and third elements of one of the combination fences with a flag caught between her knee and the saddle.

Article continues below…

Riders have another 10 days to get their entries in for Burghley, as the closing date is noon on Friday, 2 August.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.