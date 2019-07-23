Federation ‘deeply sorry’ as admin error means Royal Windsor loses top status

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) says it is “deeply sorry” after an administrative error meant Royal Windsor Horse Show will lose its five-star status for next year.

The BEF said yesterday the CSI5* application for the 2020 event was not submitted to the FEI by the deadline last September.

Once the error came to light, the BEF made a late submission for five-star consideration.

“It is with enormous regret that we announce this was rejected by the two show organisers, who are also running top-level shows on the same date (La Baule and Madrid),” said a BEF spokesman.

“As a result, a further submission was put forward with both a three- and a four-star classification being approved for Royal Windsor Horse Show between 13 and 17 May 2020. Future dates have also been submitted for 5* consideration between 2021 and 2026.

“The BEF is deeply sorry for its error and has put new processes in place to ensure it will not happen again.”

The spokesman said the BEF has been in discussions with Royal Windsor director Simon Brooks-Ward since the error came to light.

“The entire BEF Board offers its extreme regret and apologies for its error, which it is well aware will have a significant impact on both Royal Windsor Horse Show and the sport as a whole,” the spokesman said.

“The BEF board would also like to publicly acknowledge and thank Simon Brooks-Ward for his professionalism and pragmatic approach to finding the best solution going forward.”

Royal Windsor organisers said they had nothing to add to the BEF’s statement when contacted by Horse & Hound.

The show upgraded to CSI5* showjumping status in 2017 with the €275,000 grand prix being the biggest single prize for a five-star showjumping competition in Britain.

In addition to the international showjumping, Royal Windsor is a highlight in the British show calendar across the disciplines hosting international dressage, endurance and driving as well as a wide range of national showing classes.

