Brits dominate at Glock as Laura Renwick and Robert Whitaker lead Grand Prix field

British riders Laura Renwick and Robert Whitaker managed a seriously impressive one-tw0 in the CSI5* Grand Prix at Glock Horse Performance Centre in Treffen, Austria (14 — 16 June).

34 world class show jumping competitors came forward to tackle the meaty 13 fence course which had a €344,000 prize pot. The first round produced only seven clears, who then returned for a nail biting jump off.

The stunning Austrian backdrop made for a tense final show down, which included three-time Grand Prix winner and current world number three Martin Fuchs and his capable ride The Sinner.

Laura and her trusty gelding Dublin V were last to go in the jump off and the only duo they had to beat was fellow countryman Robert riding Catwalk IV.

Robert and his experienced 16-year-old set the pace to finish with a time of 46.14sec, but Laura and the big-striding Dublin — an 11-year-old Vigaro son — kept their cool to win with 46.14sec.

Laura was clearly overwhelmed with the result and was seen hugging her steed in the collecting ring after his winning performance.

“To win against this field is just amazing,” she said. “It has always been one of my dreams to do it; it’s just WOW.”

Her Glock trip was made even more special as she also clinched the CSIYH1* youngster tour final earlier in this morning on the home-bred Maverick, a seven-year-old gelding by Diamant de Semilly out of Beluga.

“He’s such a sweet horse and he does try for me,” added Laura.

17-year-old Lily Freeman-Attwood — who is based with Guy Williams in Normandy — was in the money on the second day of the competition when she jumped to victory in the CSI2* 140cm ranks with nine-year-old Belgian gelding Karibou Horta.

