



British Team Chasing (BTC) is embracing technology and new governance as part of a fresh approach to “modernise this phenomenal sport”.

Plans include a dedicated web and app-based entry, scoring and results system, which will give people access to live running orders and results via the new BTC app and website.

Riders will be required to register themselves and their horses on the system in order for team managers or captains to enter their teams.

Teams will be able to amend entries for free, with events updated with any changes. It is hoped that one of the benefits will be that accurate information is provided to commentary and scoring teams.

The news comes alongside the election of a new executive committee, headed by chairman Roddy Stanning.

Olly Hughes, managing director of team chasing’s governing body, the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), has been leading a small working group since September, which has put in place a BTC constitution.

Roddy said that the group has also started reviewing rules and guidance for organisers and riders “all of which has laid the foundations for BTC to build an exciting future”.

“The group has put in a tremendous amount of work and we are able to make real progress from this season onwards with some important innovations,” he said.

“An app-based entry system will reduce the administrative burden on events and the live scoring will add to the excitement of a class as it progresses, the leaderboard being constantly updated as team times come in.”

BTC is also launching a membership scheme, open to everyone, with the 2024 annual fee set at £10. Anyone wishing to vote at general meetings must be a member, and Roddy is also encouraging regular team chase competitors to join “and have a say in the direction and growth of the sport”.

“We hope to expand the calendar of events by engaging with hunts and providing additional support to organisers,” said Roddy. “We look forward to welcoming many new faces both competitors and spectators at events old and new.”

He thanked former BTC chairman Philip Cowen and the previous national committee members, the BHSA, and all those who have “stepped up and dedicated so much time and effort in implementing some hugely exciting and ambitious ideas”.

“Team chasing is a relatively small equestrian sport but has great potential for expanding, providing more fun and excitement to many and further supporting the hunting community,” said Roddy. “The new board of directors is relishing the opportunity to lead BTC and fulfil its promise as a sport promoting the best

about team spirit, equine versatility and rural life. We will be drawing on the ground swell of positivity about BTC’s future to keep innovating and modernising this phenomenal sport.”

