British Olympic horse back from minor injury, Ros on top of the world, and more things the horse world is talking about





London 52

Laura Collett told H&H this week that her Olympic gold medal-winning triple five-star winner London 52, with whom she has been selected for Paris 2024, is back in work and “feeling really well”. London 52, who Laura owens with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett, cut his coronet band on the CCI4*-S cross-country at Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials last month and did not come forward for the final phase. They took part in squad training this week and were at Aston-le-Walls last night (Wednesday) for a showcase. “Touch wood he’s all good, it took a few days for the wound to heal and since then he’s been good,” Laura told H&H. “He is feeling really well, so fingers crossed we have enough vet wrap, bubble wrap and cotton wool for the next few weeks before the Games.”

Reflections on record-breaking Hickstead Derby win

William Funnell reflects on winning his fifth Hickstead Derby and looks ahead to British chances in Paris plus his role as UAE chef d’equipe, in his exclusive H&H column this week.” The Hickstead Derby does feel like “my class” now and I did think maybe I should retire on Sunday while I was on top. But I still enjoy riding and you live for those days,” he said. “It may be that Dublon gets sold on before next year and perhaps I won’t do another Hickstead. But if I’ve still got him and he’s fit and well, he would be very capable of winning another Derby, so why not go for a sixth? I’m not saying that I’m not retiring, but we’ll see.”

Ros on top of the world

Reigning European champion and British Olympic team member Ros Canter has returned to the top of the FEI eventing world rankings. The last time Ros was world number one was in September last year; Oliver Townend has held pole position since October 2023. Ros climbed from third in last month’s rankings to overtake Oliver, who is now world number two, while Tom McEwen completes the British one-two-three. “It’s really exciting news, and I’m thrilled for my whole team because this is a joint effort. I’ve been really lucky to have some fantastic horses in my team,” said Ros.

