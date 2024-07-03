British eventer heading to Olympics returns to world number one spot





Paris Olympics-bound Ros Canter has returned to the top of the eventing world rankings.

Ros rose from third to overtake Oliver Townend, who had held the number one spot since October 2023. Ros has 519 points, Oliver 492 points, and Tom McEwen is in third with 454 points.

European champion Ros said she was “quite shocked” to hear that she is world number one.

“It was something that wasn’t on my radar,” she said.

“It’s really exciting news, and I’m thrilled for my whole team because this is a joint effort. I’ve been really lucky to have some fantastic horses in my team.”

Last week Ros Canter was named on the British team for Paris with her 2023 Badminton winner, and team and individual European gold medallist, 12-year-old Lordships Graffalo. Ros was the alternate rider at the Tokyo Games, but Paris would be her debut riding at an Olympics. She is joined on the team by Tom McEwen and 13-year-old JL Dublin, Laura Collett and 15-year-old London 52, and Yasmin Ingham and 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir, although which pair will be the alternate combination at the Palace of Versailles has still to be confirmed.

Belgium’s Lara De Liedekerke-Meier is one of the biggest climbers on the world rankings having moved from 14th to 4th thanks to her superb five-star win at Luhmühlen Horse Trials win with her home-bred mare Hooney D’Arville. Yasmin makes up the top five, rising from sixth.

Boyd Martin of the USA is sixth in the world, Brit Wills Oakden has remained in seventh and Jonelle and Tim Price are eighth and ninth respectively. Yesterday the couple were named on the New Zealand team for Paris, alongside Clarke Johnston and Caroline Powell. France’s Maxime Livio concludes the rankings top 10.

