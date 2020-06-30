Two years of national eventing championships move to one venue this autumn

Norton Disney has stepped in to host both the 2019 and 2020 British Eventing (BE) championship for the sport’s entry-level competitors.

The rescheduled 2019 Airowear BE80(T) Championship will now run as a standalone class alongside the 2020 final at the Lincolnshire event (16-18 October), which had been set to run at Burghley for the first time this year.

“Fittingly, Norton Disney event organiser and course designer Joe Weller has been appointed to design and build the new BE80(T) course at Burghley and promises to put on a spectacular course for this year’s competitors,” said a BE spokesman.

BE has also extended its regional final qualification criteria from the top 20% to the top 25% of finishers in any BE80(T) section from 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020.

The percentage qualifying for the championships from regional finals has also been increased to the top 25%.

BE coaching at BE80(T) competitions will not be available for the remainder of the season owing to social distancing guidelines and restricted numbers allowed in collecting rings.

Further details about BE80 regional finals, as well as regional finals for the 2020 Science Supplements Cup (BE90 and BE100), will be released “shortly”.

The new Rowen Barbary Team Challenge for adult riders at BE80(T) and BE90open level has been adapted for 2020, meaning direct entries will be accepted for the competition at Weston Park (10-11 October).

This was set to be a series, with qualifiers leading to the national championship at Weston Park, and BE is planning on revisiting this format next year.

Following the news that the 2020 Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing has been cancelled, BE has confirmed that qualifications for the novice restricted, intermediate and open championships will be carried over to 2021.

Combinations who have qualified for the 2020 novice regional finals will be allowed to compete in the 2021 regional finals instead.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The 2020 Welsh and Scottish championships have been cancelled, as have the youth championships, which were due to be held at Bishop Burton in July. The regional youth championships for this year will be held in 2021.

Riders who were registered and eligible to compete in the 2020 event will be allowed to ride as under-19s at next year’s regional and national championships.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.