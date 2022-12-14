British Eventing rejigs road to 2024 grassroots championships





British Eventing has revealed a new qualification route for the 2024 grassroots championships with a focus on double clears.

The primary road for those grassroots competitors targeting the 2024 Voltaire Design BE90 and BE100 Championships at Badminton and the NAF Five Star BE80 Championships at Bramham will be through regional championships held during the 2023 British Eventing calendar.

Qualification for these new regional championships is two double clears in a BE80, BE90 or BE100 class – regardless of placing – from 1 June 2022 until entries close for the 2023 championships.

The top 10% of finishers at the regional championships (not necessarily double clears) will qualify for the 2024 national finals. There will also be direct qualification to the national finals via grassroot leagues, by finishing in the top 10% of finishers at the three-day at Bicton (20 to 23 October) and the top 20% of finishers in the Scottish Championship at Blair Castle (24 to 27 August).

“The main route to competing at these [grassroots] finals will now be through British Eventing’s new regional championships, which will launch in 2023 to replace the area festivals,” said a BE spokesman.

“Five regional championships will be held across the country, giving a wider geographical spread and more riders competing at BE80, BE90 and BE100 the chance to experience competing in a championship environment.

“These will not only provide the opportunity to be crowned regional champion, but also to pick up a prized ticket to ride at Bramham or Badminton.”

The 2023 regional championships, which act as qualifiers for the 2024 finals at Badminton and Bramham, will be held at Glamis Castle in Angus (5 to 6 August), Port Eliot in Cornwall (5 to 6 August), Frickley in South Yorkshire (18 to 20 August), Chillington Hall in Staffordshire (9 to 10 September) and Little Downham in Cambridgeshire (30 September to 1 October).

