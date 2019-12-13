British-based eventer replaces Bettina Hoy as Netherland’s team coach

Top German eventer Bettina Hoy is to step down as coach to the Netherlands’ eventing team.

The Netherlands’ equestrian federation (KNHS) confirmed that Bettina, who was appointed in January 2017, will be succeeded by the country’s own British-based eventer Andrew Heffernan. Andrew is based at Somerford Park Farm in Cheshire and has represented the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympics and 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France, where the country took team bronze.

Technical director of the KNHS Maarten van der Heijden said he was enthusiastic about the arrival of Andrew, who will take on the role ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The Netherlands failed to secure a team place, but has two individual starting places. Read the KNHS statement in full.

In a statement Bettina said it was “mutually agreed” by both parties not to extend her contract with KNHS beyond 2019.

“We have also agreed that I should continue to coach a number of individual Dutch riders and support them in achieving their future goals in top level eventing,” she said.

“During the past three years I have learnt a lot, not just about the job of trainer and leading a team, but also about myself and I thank the KNHS for the great experience and opportunity.

“I look forward in the future to having not only more time to coach my private pupils and run clinics worldwide, but also to spending more time in the saddle. Perhaps I can even achieve my dream of competing in dressage at grand prix level. Finally I would like to wish my successor and the team all the best.”

Andrew said he was surprised to be approached for the role, but said he was “very excited” to be the new coach.

