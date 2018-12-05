Exciting event prospects fetch top prices at Brightwells’ Elite sale

The Brightwells’ December Elite auction (1 December) attracted a top price of £34,000 this year, just short of the top price paid at last year’s December sale.

The top lot was De Pleasure (pictured), a smart three-year-old gelding by Diacontinus, an international showjumper by Diarado, an out of a For Pleasure mare. He will join young international eventer Eliza Stoddart at her Leicestershire base.

A second lot also exceeded the £30,000 mark, with the three-year-old Cornet Obolensky x Calvaro mare Princescornet VH Bildeken selling to the Stall Stenhaga in Sweden for £32,000. Stall Stenhaga also purchased the Dantos HBC mare Karlos for £14,000.

Third highest lot was Rubin Moon, a three-year-old gelding by Rocco Granata x Lancier, who was bought for £21,000 for another young international event rider, this time Harry Horgan.

The total figure from sales was £301,450. Twenty-two of the 43 horses offered were sold, with the average sale price of £13,711.

Brightwells’ December Elite Sale results

23, De Pleasure — 3yo gelding by Diacontinus x For Pleasure — £34,000

43, Princescornet VH Bildeken — 3yo mare by Cornet Obolensky x Calvaro — £32,000

1, Rubin Moon — 3yo gelding by Rocco Granata x Lancier — £21,000

50, Vitus — 3yo gelding by Viscount x Landrover — £17,500

29, Some Day DK Z — 3yo mare by Sisley De La Tour Vidal x Eldorado VD Zeshoek — £15,500

13, Daugaard’s Zee Merci — 3yo gelding by Blue Hors Zee Me Blue x Michellino — £15,000

37, Karla — 3yo mare by Dantos HBC x Veneur — £14,000

39, Karreralavsca Fortuna — 3yo mare by Carrera VDL x Kreator xx — £14,000

16, Pepito Z — 4yo gelding by Porter Junior Z x Julio Mariner xx — £12,500

46, Pele DH — 3yo gelding by Krezip DH x Caretino — £12,500

8, Kraziano — 3yo gelding by Graziano x Kojak — £12,000

25, Kamira FMA — 3yo mare by Tangelo VD Zuuthoeve x Solitair — £12,000

42, Hero — 2yo stallion by Harley x Canaletto — £11,500

51, Bella Vista — 4yo mare by Belconi x Fidermark — £11,500

38, Carrera Z — 3yo mare by Cicero Z Van Paemel x Diarado — £11,000

49, Piccanti VD Nethe — 3yo mare by Governor x His Highness — £10,650

10, Vedet DK Z — 3yo gelding by Vagabond De La Pomme x Carthago Z — £9,500

11, Quicky — 3yo mare by Quick Star x For Fashion — £8,000

20, Kyra B — 3yo mare by Cidane x Damiro — £8,000

17, Vision DK Z — 3yo mare by Vagabond De La Pomme x Quinten Van’t Merelsnest — £7,500

30, Don Carlos — 2yo stallion by De Flor 111 Z x Untouched — £6,000

48, Konnex LV — 3yo gelding by Connect x Painter’s Row — £6,000

