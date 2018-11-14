Big name buyers at the Irish elite young event horse sale included Caroline Powell, Oliver Townend and Michael Jung

Caroline Powell was the successful highest bidder for the top lot at the Monart Sale in Ireland last week (5-7 November). The New Zealand Olympic event rider purchased three-year-old CBI Aldo (above) for €45,000.

Lot 95 in the catalogue, CBI Aldo is by the KWPN stallion Goodluck VDL, out of an Irish sport horse mare called KMS Eclipse, who is by KWPN sire Ramon. He was sold by JJ Bowe, who was also responsible for five other horses who found new owners in the sale.

“We went intending to buy and we marked him as a nice mover and jumper, but he wasn’t really on our list until we saw him jumping. He looked amazing when he was shown on Tuesday,” said Caroline.

Caroline also took home lot 136, three-year-old Munthers Boy, a grey by the thoroughbred Munther out of a Ricardo Z mare. He was sold by Ryan O’Gorman at €21,500.

Caroline said that foals and yearlings by Munther caught her eye when she visited Dublin Horse Show this year.

“They were beautiful, so I was interested when I saw there was a horse by Munther. We thought he looked nice on the video and he was even better in the flesh, so he came home, although we had to leave before that part of the auction to get home, so we were speeding up the road bidding by phone,” said Caroline, who added that both horses will stay in Ireland to be backed before they join her.

“I’m very lucky to have some great owners and to have these lovely horses; they will certainly make the winter less tiresome and be very exciting for next year.”

Monart boasted a 75% clearance rate of the 109 horses who came forward for auction this year, with an average price of €10,850.

German star Michael Jung signed for lot 5 — an unnamed bay three-year-old by the thoroughbred Pointilliste out of a Master Imp mare — at €26,000 and lot 138, another unnamed three-year-old by a thoroughbred. This son of Sirillio went for €8,000.

British world number one Oliver Townend added one potential future star to his stable in the shape of an unnamed four-year-old bay mare by the Guidam son Letter Land. She has schooled cross-country and is jumping a course of fences, according to the sale catalogue, and changed hands for €8,500.

Other buyers at Monart included Bill and Jenny Levett, Mary King, Austin O’Connor, Sam Watson, Kevin McNab, Lauren Blades, Rosie Fry, Kathryn Robinson, Astier Nicolas, J-P Sheffield and Julia Dungworth.

The Monart Sale 2018 prices

Lot Vendor Horse Buyer Country Price 001 Jennifer French Joeys Reward Johan Westerberg US €8,500.00 002 JJ Bowe Unnamed Kathryn Robinson CAN €13,000.00 003 Shannondale Stud Shannondale Archie Jenny & Bill Levett UK /AUS €14,000.00 004 Louise Holohan Good Craic Alexander Bontemps GER €20,000.00 005 Tommy Considine Unnamed Michael Jung GER €26,000.00 006 JJ Bowe Unnamed Rosie Fry UK €7,500.00 007 Brian Flynn MBF Golden Reign Astier Nicolas FR €4,000.00 009 Mary Bolger Kilcannon Watervalley Guy JP Sheffield UK €10,500.00 011 Henry Foley Unnamed Anon UK €17,000.00 013 Myles Somers Unnamed Astier Nicolas FR €20,000.00 014 Richie O’Hara Kilbunny MP Easy Hat Trick Fernhill IRL €20,000.00 015 Henry Foley MRF Tiffin Susan Fitzpatrick IRL €11,000.00 019 JJ Bowe Unnamed Julia Dungworth UK €5,500.00 020 RNG Stud RNG Q E Two Nicola Sainz-Xatzis US €16,500.00 021 Richie O’Hara Kilbunny Diamond Ransom Camilla Earnshaw UK €11,000.00 022 Seamus Walsh Unnamed Mary King UK €13,000.00 024 Willow Sport Horses Kilcandra Orestus Fernhill IRL €6,500.00 026 Brian Flynn & Jason Higgins Unnamed Oliver Townend UK €8,500.00 027 MJ Kavanagh Unnamed John Bannon IRL €4,500.00 030 Henry Foley Unnamed Robert Sirch GER €7,000.00 031 Mr Denis Delaney Rossdarragh Hip Hop Jessica Campbell UK €3,000.00 033 Maurice Coleman & Sian Hawkes Brideview Master Goerge Jenny & Bill Levett UK/AUS €8,000.00 034 Henry Foley Boleybawn Lecrae Vicki Irlam UK €9,000.00 037 Tinnock Stables Recontre Julia Knobel IRL €6,000.00 042 Vincent Meaney Brandy’s Touch Emma Hyslop UK €6,000.00 044 Michael Kelleher Heraut Rebecca Curtis UK €22,000.00 045 Don Coen Oldrock Candy Tom Hennessey IRL €11,000.00 051 Hugh Douglas Unnamed Lauren Blades UK €5,500.00 052 Dan Galavan Vandan Katlyn Hewson-Slezak CAN €15,000.00 053 Jim Kavanagh Emperors Clover Caroline Teich US €8,500.00 055 Trade Horse Limited Unnamed Isobel Crosbie UK €10,000.00 057 James McEvoy Lisgreen High Action Janet Wynne UK €11,500.00 060 Linda Murphy Shirsheen Fun Time Missy Miller US €9,000.00 061 Shannondale Stud Shannondale Cora Janet Wynne UK €6,000.00 062 Dan Galavan Vantino Kevin McNab AUS €8,000.00 067 Richie O’Hara Kilbunny Vito Freya Füllgraebe GER €8,000.00 069 Brian Flynn MBF Special Bond Jo Felton UK €17,000.00 071 Myles Somers Future Sky John Bannon IRL €10,000.00 073 Nick Cousins Unnamed Sarah Lears UK €6,500.00 074 Anna Kavanagh Ballyorney Buladh Bos Jethro Thompson UK €5,000.00 075 Mary Brooks Unnamed Sulzer Felix SWI €7,000.00 077 Robert Hartigans Unnamed Vicki Irlam UK €7,000.00 078 James McEvoy Unnamed Sulzer Felix SWI €10,000.00 079 Michael Griffin Unnamed Nicola Holmes UK €13,500.00 080 Frank Casey Forans Avatar Alana Sparrow UK €16,000.00 081 Brandon View Stud Unnamed Susan Fitzpatrick IRL €11,000.00 084 Henry Foley Unnamed Trish Ryan IRL €9,000.00 085 Shannondale Stud Shannondale Eltro Charlotte Gibson UK €8,000.00 086 Imelda Dillon Alladdin Sonya Cunningham UK €3,500.00 087 Ringfort Sport Horses Ringfort L’Allegro Austin O’Connor IRL €27,500.00 088 Rita Morgan & Linda Murphy First Venture Karl Slezak CAN €10,000.00 090 Willow Sport Horses Gran Torino Peachstone Syndicate US €9,500.00 091 Gortglas Sport Horses Gortglas Diamonds In The Sky Johanna Sirch GER €15,500.00 094 Julie Radden Ballinglen Supreme Sulzer Felix SWI €11,000.00 095 JJ Bowe CBI Aldo Caroline Powell NZ €45,000.00 096 Mike Comerford MRF Coco Loco John Bannon IRL €7,500.00 097 Michael Murphy Unnamed Clasing Equestrian US €9,000.00 098 Richie O’Hara Poynstown Jaguar Karl Slezak CAN €9,000.00 101 Lindsay Graham Shanbeg To Differ Kevin McNab AUS €7,000.00 102 Sean Barron Unnamed Ros Morgan UK €5,500.00 103 Seamus Drea DSH Quinton Vicki Irlam UK €12,500.00 105 Trade Horse Limited Unnamed Alexander Bontemps GER €20,000.00 107 Brian Flynn Boleybawn Genevieve Tiana Coudray/Jatial Ltd US €3,000.00 109 Nick Cousins Unnamed Sharon King US €8,000.00 110 Alan O Brien OSH Dream On Oaks Farm US €4,500.00 111 Shannondale Stud Shannondale Rolex Julia Fairbank UK €14,000.00 115 Myles Somers Unnamed Michael Hall UK €10,500.00 117 Brandon View Stud FMSH Happy Days T O Jones UK €4,500.00 119 Richard O’Hara Kilbunny Royale Alexandria Hambro UK €7,000.00 123 Jason Higgins Unnamed NC Aviation Ltd UK €25,500.00 125 John & Julia Crosbie Louis Vicki Irlam UK €9,500.00 128 Tommy Considine Unnamed Graham Smith UK €5,000.00 131 Shannondale Stud Shannondale Iris Carole Kirkham UK €7,000.00 132 Thomas Merrigan Unnamed Sophie White UK €4,500.00 133 JJ Bowe Unnamed Sam Watson IRL €4,000.00 136 Ryan O Gorman Munthers Boy Caroline Powell NZ €21,500.00 137 Willow Sport Horses Cavaletti Clover Sonya Cunningham UK €3,000.00 138 JJ Bowe Unnamed Michael Jung GER €8,000.00 140 Lassban Sport Horses IRL Lassban Royal Minstrel Karl Slezak CAN €14,000.00

