Top lot at Monart Sale fetches €45,000 as world’s top event riders seek future stars

Pippa Roome

Big name buyers at the Irish elite young event horse sale included Caroline Powell, Oliver Townend and Michael Jung

Caroline Powell was the successful highest bidder for the top lot at the Monart Sale in Ireland last week (5-7 November). The New Zealand Olympic event rider purchased three-year-old CBI Aldo (above) for €45,000.

Lot 95 in the catalogue, CBI Aldo is by the KWPN stallion Goodluck VDL, out of an Irish sport horse mare called KMS Eclipse, who is by KWPN sire Ramon. He was sold by JJ Bowe, who was also responsible for five other horses who found new owners in the sale.

“We went intending to buy and we marked him as a nice mover and jumper, but he wasn’t really on our list until we saw him jumping. He looked amazing when he was shown on Tuesday,” said Caroline.

Caroline also took home lot 136, three-year-old Munthers Boy, a grey by the thoroughbred Munther out of a Ricardo Z mare. He was sold by Ryan O’Gorman at €21,500.

Caroline said that foals and yearlings by Munther caught her eye when she visited Dublin Horse Show this year.

“They were beautiful, so I was interested when I saw there was a horse by Munther. We thought he looked nice on the video and he was even better in the flesh, so he came home, although we had to leave before that part of the auction to get home, so we were speeding up the road bidding by phone,” said Caroline, who added that both horses will stay in Ireland to be backed before they join her.

“I’m very lucky to have some great owners and to have these lovely horses; they will certainly make the winter less tiresome and be very exciting for next year.”

Monart boasted a 75% clearance rate of the 109 horses who came forward for auction this year, with an average price of €10,850.

German star Michael Jung signed for lot 5 — an unnamed bay three-year-old by the thoroughbred Pointilliste out of a Master Imp mare — at €26,000 and lot 138, another unnamed three-year-old by a thoroughbred. This son of Sirillio went for €8,000.

British world number one Oliver Townend added one potential future star to his stable in the shape of an unnamed four-year-old bay mare by the Guidam son Letter Land. She has schooled cross-country and is jumping a course of fences, according to the sale catalogue, and changed hands for €8,500.

Other buyers at Monart included Bill and Jenny Levett, Mary King, Austin O’Connor, Sam Watson, Kevin McNab, Lauren Blades, Rosie Fry, Kathryn Robinson, Astier Nicolas, J-P Sheffield and Julia Dungworth.

The Monart Sale 2018 prices

Lot

Vendor

Horse

Buyer

Country

Price

001

Jennifer French

Joeys Reward

Johan Westerberg

US

€8,500.00

002

JJ Bowe

Unnamed

Kathryn Robinson

CAN

€13,000.00

003

Shannondale Stud

Shannondale Archie

Jenny & Bill Levett

UK /AUS

€14,000.00

004

Louise Holohan

Good Craic

Alexander Bontemps

GER

€20,000.00

005

Tommy Considine

Unnamed

Michael Jung

GER

€26,000.00

006

JJ Bowe

Unnamed

Rosie Fry

UK

€7,500.00

007

Brian Flynn

MBF Golden Reign

Astier Nicolas

FR

€4,000.00

009

Mary Bolger

Kilcannon Watervalley Guy

JP Sheffield

UK

€10,500.00

011

Henry Foley

Unnamed

Anon

UK

€17,000.00

013

Myles Somers

Unnamed

Astier Nicolas

FR

€20,000.00

014

Richie O’Hara

Kilbunny MP Easy Hat Trick

Fernhill

IRL

€20,000.00

015

Henry Foley

MRF Tiffin

Susan Fitzpatrick

IRL

€11,000.00

019

JJ Bowe

Unnamed

Julia Dungworth

UK

€5,500.00

020

RNG Stud

RNG Q E Two

Nicola Sainz-Xatzis

US

€16,500.00

021

Richie O’Hara

Kilbunny Diamond Ransom

Camilla Earnshaw

UK

€11,000.00

022

Seamus Walsh

Unnamed

Mary King

UK

€13,000.00

024

Willow Sport Horses

Kilcandra Orestus

Fernhill

IRL

€6,500.00

026

Brian Flynn & Jason Higgins

Unnamed

Oliver Townend

UK

€8,500.00

027

MJ Kavanagh

Unnamed

John Bannon

IRL

€4,500.00

030

Henry Foley

Unnamed

Robert Sirch

GER

€7,000.00

031

Mr Denis Delaney

Rossdarragh Hip Hop

Jessica Campbell

UK

€3,000.00

033

Maurice Coleman & Sian Hawkes

Brideview Master Goerge

Jenny & Bill Levett

UK/AUS

€8,000.00

034

Henry Foley

Boleybawn Lecrae

Vicki Irlam

UK

€9,000.00

037

Tinnock Stables

Recontre

Julia Knobel

IRL

€6,000.00

042

Vincent Meaney

Brandy’s Touch

Emma Hyslop

UK

€6,000.00

044

Michael Kelleher

Heraut

Rebecca Curtis

UK

€22,000.00

045

Don Coen

Oldrock Candy

Tom Hennessey

IRL

€11,000.00

051

Hugh Douglas

Unnamed

Lauren Blades

UK

€5,500.00

052

Dan Galavan

Vandan

Katlyn Hewson-Slezak

CAN

€15,000.00

053

Jim Kavanagh

Emperors Clover

Caroline Teich

US

€8,500.00

055

Trade Horse Limited

Unnamed

Isobel Crosbie

UK

€10,000.00

057

James McEvoy

Lisgreen High Action

Janet Wynne

UK

€11,500.00

060

Linda Murphy

Shirsheen Fun Time

Missy Miller

US

€9,000.00

061

Shannondale Stud

Shannondale Cora

Janet Wynne

UK

€6,000.00

062

Dan Galavan

Vantino

Kevin McNab

AUS

€8,000.00

067

Richie O’Hara

Kilbunny Vito

Freya Füllgraebe

GER

€8,000.00

069

Brian Flynn

MBF Special Bond

Jo Felton

UK

€17,000.00

071

Myles Somers

Future Sky

John Bannon

IRL

€10,000.00

073

Nick Cousins

Unnamed

Sarah Lears

UK

€6,500.00

074

Anna Kavanagh

Ballyorney Buladh Bos

Jethro Thompson

UK

€5,000.00

075

Mary Brooks

Unnamed

Sulzer Felix

SWI

€7,000.00

077

Robert Hartigans

Unnamed

Vicki Irlam

UK

€7,000.00

078

James McEvoy

Unnamed

Sulzer Felix

SWI

€10,000.00

079

Michael Griffin

Unnamed

Nicola Holmes

UK

€13,500.00

080

Frank Casey

Forans Avatar

Alana Sparrow

UK

€16,000.00

081

Brandon View Stud

Unnamed

Susan Fitzpatrick

IRL

€11,000.00

084

Henry Foley

Unnamed

Trish Ryan

IRL

€9,000.00

085

Shannondale Stud

Shannondale Eltro

Charlotte Gibson

UK

€8,000.00

086

Imelda Dillon

Alladdin

Sonya Cunningham

UK

€3,500.00

087

Ringfort Sport Horses

Ringfort L’Allegro

Austin O’Connor

IRL

€27,500.00

088

Rita Morgan & Linda Murphy

First Venture

Karl Slezak

CAN

€10,000.00

090

Willow Sport Horses

Gran Torino

Peachstone Syndicate

US

€9,500.00

091

Gortglas Sport Horses

Gortglas Diamonds In The Sky

Johanna Sirch

GER

€15,500.00

094

Julie Radden

Ballinglen Supreme

Sulzer Felix

SWI

€11,000.00

095

JJ Bowe

CBI Aldo

Caroline Powell

NZ

€45,000.00

096

Mike Comerford

MRF Coco Loco

John Bannon

IRL

€7,500.00

097

Michael Murphy

Unnamed

Clasing Equestrian

US

€9,000.00

098

Richie O’Hara

Poynstown Jaguar

Karl Slezak

CAN

€9,000.00

101

Lindsay Graham

Shanbeg To Differ

Kevin McNab

AUS

€7,000.00

102

Sean Barron

Unnamed

Ros Morgan

UK

€5,500.00

103

Seamus Drea

DSH Quinton

Vicki Irlam

UK

€12,500.00

105

Trade Horse Limited

Unnamed

Alexander Bontemps

GER

€20,000.00

107

Brian Flynn

Boleybawn Genevieve

Tiana Coudray/Jatial Ltd

US

€3,000.00

109

Nick Cousins

Unnamed

Sharon King

US

€8,000.00

110

Alan O Brien

OSH Dream On

Oaks Farm

US

€4,500.00

111

Shannondale Stud

Shannondale Rolex

Julia Fairbank

UK

€14,000.00

115

Myles Somers

Unnamed

Michael Hall

UK

€10,500.00

117

Brandon View Stud

FMSH Happy Days

T O Jones

UK

€4,500.00

119

Richard O’Hara

Kilbunny Royale

Alexandria Hambro

UK

€7,000.00

123

Jason Higgins

Unnamed

NC Aviation Ltd

UK

€25,500.00

125

John & Julia Crosbie

Louis

Vicki Irlam

UK

€9,500.00

128

Tommy Considine

Unnamed

Graham Smith

UK

€5,000.00

131

Shannondale Stud

Shannondale Iris

Carole Kirkham

UK

€7,000.00

132

Thomas Merrigan

Unnamed

Sophie White

UK

€4,500.00

133

JJ Bowe

Unnamed

Sam Watson

IRL

€4,000.00

136

Ryan O Gorman

Munthers Boy

Caroline Powell

NZ

€21,500.00

137

Willow Sport Horses

Cavaletti Clover

Sonya Cunningham

UK

€3,000.00

138

JJ Bowe

Unnamed

Michael Jung

GER

€8,000.00

140

Lassban Sport Horses IRL

Lassban Royal Minstrel

Karl Slezak

CAN

€14,000.00

 

