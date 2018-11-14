Big name buyers at the Irish elite young event horse sale included Caroline Powell, Oliver Townend and Michael Jung
Caroline Powell was the successful highest bidder for the top lot at the Monart Sale in Ireland last week (5-7 November). The New Zealand Olympic event rider purchased three-year-old CBI Aldo (above) for €45,000.
Lot 95 in the catalogue, CBI Aldo is by the KWPN stallion Goodluck VDL, out of an Irish sport horse mare called KMS Eclipse, who is by KWPN sire Ramon. He was sold by JJ Bowe, who was also responsible for five other horses who found new owners in the sale.
“We went intending to buy and we marked him as a nice mover and jumper, but he wasn’t really on our list until we saw him jumping. He looked amazing when he was shown on Tuesday,” said Caroline.
Caroline also took home lot 136, three-year-old Munthers Boy, a grey by the thoroughbred Munther out of a Ricardo Z mare. He was sold by Ryan O’Gorman at €21,500.
Caroline said that foals and yearlings by Munther caught her eye when she visited Dublin Horse Show this year.
“They were beautiful, so I was interested when I saw there was a horse by Munther. We thought he looked nice on the video and he was even better in the flesh, so he came home, although we had to leave before that part of the auction to get home, so we were speeding up the road bidding by phone,” said Caroline, who added that both horses will stay in Ireland to be backed before they join her.
“I’m very lucky to have some great owners and to have these lovely horses; they will certainly make the winter less tiresome and be very exciting for next year.”
Monart boasted a 75% clearance rate of the 109 horses who came forward for auction this year, with an average price of €10,850.
German star Michael Jung signed for lot 5 — an unnamed bay three-year-old by the thoroughbred Pointilliste out of a Master Imp mare — at €26,000 and lot 138, another unnamed three-year-old by a thoroughbred. This son of Sirillio went for €8,000.
British world number one Oliver Townend added one potential future star to his stable in the shape of an unnamed four-year-old bay mare by the Guidam son Letter Land. She has schooled cross-country and is jumping a course of fences, according to the sale catalogue, and changed hands for €8,500.
Other buyers at Monart included Bill and Jenny Levett, Mary King, Austin O’Connor, Sam Watson, Kevin McNab, Lauren Blades, Rosie Fry, Kathryn Robinson, Astier Nicolas, J-P Sheffield and Julia Dungworth.
The Monart Sale 2018 prices
|
Lot
|
Vendor
|
Horse
|
Buyer
|
Country
|
Price
|
001
|
Jennifer French
|
Joeys Reward
|
Johan Westerberg
|
US
|
€8,500.00
|
002
|
JJ Bowe
|
Unnamed
|
Kathryn Robinson
|
CAN
|
€13,000.00
|
003
|
Shannondale Stud
|
Shannondale Archie
|
Jenny & Bill Levett
|
UK /AUS
|
€14,000.00
|
004
|
Louise Holohan
|
Good Craic
|
Alexander Bontemps
|
GER
|
€20,000.00
|
005
|
Tommy Considine
|
Unnamed
|
Michael Jung
|
GER
|
€26,000.00
|
006
|
JJ Bowe
|
Unnamed
|
Rosie Fry
|
UK
|
€7,500.00
|
007
|
Brian Flynn
|
MBF Golden Reign
|
Astier Nicolas
|
FR
|
€4,000.00
|
009
|
Mary Bolger
|
Kilcannon Watervalley Guy
|
JP Sheffield
|
UK
|
€10,500.00
|
011
|
Henry Foley
|
Unnamed
|
Anon
|
UK
|
€17,000.00
|
013
|
Myles Somers
|
Unnamed
|
Astier Nicolas
|
FR
|
€20,000.00
|
014
|
Richie O’Hara
|
Kilbunny MP Easy Hat Trick
|
Fernhill
|
IRL
|
€20,000.00
|
015
|
Henry Foley
|
MRF Tiffin
|
Susan Fitzpatrick
|
IRL
|
€11,000.00
|
019
|
JJ Bowe
|
Unnamed
|
Julia Dungworth
|
UK
|
€5,500.00
|
020
|
RNG Stud
|
RNG Q E Two
|
Nicola Sainz-Xatzis
|
US
|
€16,500.00
|
021
|
Richie O’Hara
|
Kilbunny Diamond Ransom
|
Camilla Earnshaw
|
UK
|
€11,000.00
|
022
|
Seamus Walsh
|
Unnamed
|
Mary King
|
UK
|
€13,000.00
|
024
|
Willow Sport Horses
|
Kilcandra Orestus
|
Fernhill
|
IRL
|
€6,500.00
|
026
|
Brian Flynn & Jason Higgins
|
Unnamed
|
Oliver Townend
|
UK
|
€8,500.00
|
027
|
MJ Kavanagh
|
Unnamed
|
John Bannon
|
IRL
|
€4,500.00
|
030
|
Henry Foley
|
Unnamed
|
Robert Sirch
|
GER
|
€7,000.00
|
031
|
Mr Denis Delaney
|
Rossdarragh Hip Hop
|
Jessica Campbell
|
UK
|
€3,000.00
|
033
|
Maurice Coleman & Sian Hawkes
|
Brideview Master Goerge
|
Jenny & Bill Levett
|
UK/AUS
|
€8,000.00
|
034
|
Henry Foley
|
Boleybawn Lecrae
|
Vicki Irlam
|
UK
|
€9,000.00
|
037
|
Tinnock Stables
|
Recontre
|
Julia Knobel
|
IRL
|
€6,000.00
|
042
|
Vincent Meaney
|
Brandy’s Touch
|
Emma Hyslop
|
UK
|
€6,000.00
|
044
|
Michael Kelleher
|
Heraut
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
UK
|
€22,000.00
|
045
|
Don Coen
|
Oldrock Candy
|
Tom Hennessey
|
IRL
|
€11,000.00
|
051
|
Hugh Douglas
|
Unnamed
|
Lauren Blades
|
UK
|
€5,500.00
|
052
|
Dan Galavan
|
Vandan
|
Katlyn Hewson-Slezak
|
CAN
|
€15,000.00
|
053
|
Jim Kavanagh
|
Emperors Clover
|
Caroline Teich
|
US
|
€8,500.00
|
055
|
Trade Horse Limited
|
Unnamed
|
Isobel Crosbie
|
UK
|
€10,000.00
|
057
|
James McEvoy
|
Lisgreen High Action
|
Janet Wynne
|
UK
|
€11,500.00
|
060
|
Linda Murphy
|
Shirsheen Fun Time
|
Missy Miller
|
US
|
€9,000.00
|
061
|
Shannondale Stud
|
Shannondale Cora
|
Janet Wynne
|
UK
|
€6,000.00
|
062
|
Dan Galavan
|
Vantino
|
Kevin McNab
|
AUS
|
€8,000.00
|
067
|
Richie O’Hara
|
Kilbunny Vito
|
Freya Füllgraebe
|
GER
|
€8,000.00
|
069
|
Brian Flynn
|
MBF Special Bond
|
Jo Felton
|
UK
|
€17,000.00
|
071
|
Myles Somers
|
Future Sky
|
John Bannon
|
IRL
|
€10,000.00
|
073
|
Nick Cousins
|
Unnamed
|
Sarah Lears
|
UK
|
€6,500.00
|
074
|
Anna Kavanagh
|
Ballyorney Buladh Bos
|
Jethro Thompson
|
UK
|
€5,000.00
|
075
|
Mary Brooks
|
Unnamed
|
Sulzer Felix
|
SWI
|
€7,000.00
|
077
|
Robert Hartigans
|
Unnamed
|
Vicki Irlam
|
UK
|
€7,000.00
|
078
|
James McEvoy
|
Unnamed
|
Sulzer Felix
|
SWI
|
€10,000.00
|
079
|
Michael Griffin
|
Unnamed
|
Nicola Holmes
|
UK
|
€13,500.00
|
080
|
Frank Casey
|
Forans Avatar
|
Alana Sparrow
|
UK
|
€16,000.00
|
081
|
Brandon View Stud
|
Unnamed
|
Susan Fitzpatrick
|
IRL
|
€11,000.00
|
084
|
Henry Foley
|
Unnamed
|
Trish Ryan
|
IRL
|
€9,000.00
|
085
|
Shannondale Stud
|
Shannondale Eltro
|
Charlotte Gibson
|
UK
|
€8,000.00
|
086
|
Imelda Dillon
|
Alladdin
|
Sonya Cunningham
|
UK
|
€3,500.00
|
087
|
Ringfort Sport Horses
|
Ringfort L’Allegro
|
Austin O’Connor
|
IRL
|
€27,500.00
|
088
|
Rita Morgan & Linda Murphy
|
First Venture
|
Karl Slezak
|
CAN
|
€10,000.00
|
090
|
Willow Sport Horses
|
Gran Torino
|
Peachstone Syndicate
|
US
|
€9,500.00
|
091
|
Gortglas Sport Horses
|
Gortglas Diamonds In The Sky
|
Johanna Sirch
|
GER
|
€15,500.00
|
094
|
Julie Radden
|
Ballinglen Supreme
|
Sulzer Felix
|
SWI
|
€11,000.00
|
095
|
JJ Bowe
|
CBI Aldo
|
Caroline Powell
|
NZ
|
€45,000.00
|
096
|
Mike Comerford
|
MRF Coco Loco
|
John Bannon
|
IRL
|
€7,500.00
|
097
|
Michael Murphy
|
Unnamed
|
Clasing Equestrian
|
US
|
€9,000.00
|
098
|
Richie O’Hara
|
Poynstown Jaguar
|
Karl Slezak
|
CAN
|
€9,000.00
|
101
|
Lindsay Graham
|
Shanbeg To Differ
|
Kevin McNab
|
AUS
|
€7,000.00
|
102
|
Sean Barron
|
Unnamed
|
Ros Morgan
|
UK
|
€5,500.00
|
103
|
Seamus Drea
|
DSH Quinton
|
Vicki Irlam
|
UK
|
€12,500.00
|
105
|
Trade Horse Limited
|
Unnamed
|
Alexander Bontemps
|
GER
|
€20,000.00
|
107
|
Brian Flynn
|
Boleybawn Genevieve
|
Tiana Coudray/Jatial Ltd
|
US
|
€3,000.00
|
109
|
Nick Cousins
|
Unnamed
|
Sharon King
|
US
|
€8,000.00
|
110
|
Alan O Brien
|
OSH Dream On
|
Oaks Farm
|
US
|
€4,500.00
|
111
|
Shannondale Stud
|
Shannondale Rolex
|
Julia Fairbank
|
UK
|
€14,000.00
|
115
|
Myles Somers
|
Unnamed
|
Michael Hall
|
UK
|
€10,500.00
|
117
|
Brandon View Stud
|
FMSH Happy Days
|
T O Jones
|
UK
|
€4,500.00
|
119
|
Richard O’Hara
|
Kilbunny Royale
|
Alexandria Hambro
|
UK
|
€7,000.00
|
123
|
Jason Higgins
|
Unnamed
|
NC Aviation Ltd
|
UK
|
€25,500.00
|
125
|
John & Julia Crosbie
|
Louis
|
Vicki Irlam
|
UK
|
€9,500.00
|
128
|
Tommy Considine
|
Unnamed
|
Graham Smith
|
UK
|
€5,000.00
|
131
|
Shannondale Stud
|
Shannondale Iris
|
Carole Kirkham
|
UK
|
€7,000.00
|
132
|
Thomas Merrigan
|
Unnamed
|
Sophie White
|
UK
|
€4,500.00
|
133
|
JJ Bowe
|
Unnamed
|
Sam Watson
|
IRL
|
€4,000.00
|
136
|
Ryan O Gorman
|
Munthers Boy
|
Caroline Powell
|
NZ
|
€21,500.00
|
137
|
Willow Sport Horses
|
Cavaletti Clover
|
Sonya Cunningham
|
UK
|
€3,000.00
|
138
|
JJ Bowe
|
Unnamed
|
Michael Jung
|
GER
|
€8,000.00
|
140
|
Lassban Sport Horses IRL
|
Lassban Royal Minstrel
|
Karl Slezak
|
CAN
|
€14,000.00
