Bramham, latest Olympic news, and more things the horse world is talking about

The opening day of dressage at the Defender Bramham Horse Trials is under way today, with competitors coming forward in the CCI4*-L, under-25 championship, and CCI4*-S. Ros Canter and MHS Seventeen held the lead in the long-format class at Thursday lunchtime, on 29.9. The short-format four-star features two combinations on the British Olympic shortlist: Vendredi Biats and Kitty King, and Ros Canter with her star campaigner Lordships Graffalo, who will both do their dressage tests on Friday.

Olympics latest

With just 50 days to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Games, Olympic news is coming thick and fast. The latest news from the dressage world is that the prolific medal-winning German Olympian Isabell Werth has announced the withdrawal of Wendy De Fontaine (formerly Queenparks Wendy) from the 2024 German dressage championships in Balve. This development, as first reported by Eurodressage, is significant because Balve is one of two mandatory selection trials for the German Olympic dressage team. Australian team stalwart Lyndal Oatley has also withdrawn from contention for selection for the Paris Olympics and announced the retirement of her top ride Elvive.

140 years of H&H

The Horse & Hound team is celebrating the magazine’s 140th birthday this week, with the special anniversary issue on sale – and arriving with subscribers – today (6 June). This special issue celebrates the best of our horses and our sport since 1884. “In this week’s special anniversary issue, former deputy editor Pippa Cuckson looks at what the magazine has been through, particularly during World War II, and the lengths those who worked for and cared about the publication went to to ensure it continued to publish, despite separate air raids necessitating a move of office, and resulting in the death of their much loved editor at the time who had stayed in London despite the risks,”said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

