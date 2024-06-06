Horse & Hound celebrates 140 years of the best equestrian stories in special issue





The Horse & Hound team is celebrating the magazine’s 140th birthday this week; nearly a century and a half of being at the heart of the equestrian world.

Our special anniversary issue is on sale, and arriving with subscribers, today (6 June) to celebrate the best of our horses and our sport since 1884.

“The Horse & Hound team is proud to work for a publication that has been at the heart of the equestrian community and equestrian sport for 140 years,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins. “In this week’s special anniversary issue, former deputy editor Pippa Cuckson looks at what the magazine has been through, particularly during World War II, and the lengths those who worked for and cared about the publication went to to ensure it continued to publish, despite separate air raids necessitating a move of office, and resulting in the death of their much loved editor at the time who had stayed in London despite the risks.”

Only once in 14 decades has the magazine failed to go to press, when staff walked out in support of trade unions.

“We also asked top riders for their memories of reading Horse & Hound as children or young riders, and about their first appearances in the magazine and cover that meant so much to them – a fact that is as true today as it was for the Whitakers decades ago,” Sarah said.

“Speaking of the Whitakers, showjumping editor Jennifer Donald caught up with John, Michael, Robert and Jack to complete our series of conversations with great equestrian dynasties. The Whitakers share how they help each other and what has made the family such a formidable force in the sport.”

The team also heard from some of the industry’s finest about their greatest memories of equestrian sporting events.

Sarah added: “There have been years – during World War II, and during the recent pandemic – when Horse & Hound has not even had any sport to publish. But still it continues, bringing the horse world the news that matters while celebrating all that is outstanding about horses and horse sport.

“This is epitomised by this week’s cover, created by talented illustrator Chris Wozniak, a who’s who of talented combinations and iconic moments in equestrian sport. We hope you enjoy picking out each story and the memories they bring back.”

