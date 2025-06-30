Boost for HOYS, extension of long-running partnerships, plus more sponsorship news





HOYS welcomes new and longstanding supporters

A major new supporter features in the latest sponsorship news from Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The show is welcoming Alan Marnie and family, alongside their business Meta Lounge Limited, to support the working hunter of the year in 2025. The class is also supported by Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain (SHB (GB)). This means it will run under the title of the Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB (GB)) Working Hunter of the Year.

“I am delighted to be supporting the prestigious working hunter of the year title in support of Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain. Having been involved with my own horses competing at HOYS for many years, it’s a real privilege to now give back to an event that has meant so much to me,” said Alan Marnie, of Meta Lounge Limited. “As a family, we’re proud to help recognise the incredible talent, dedication, and horsemanship that make HOYS so special.”

A HOYS spokesperson added: “We’re grateful for the generosity of Alan Marnie and family for supporting the working hunter of the year championship through their business Meta Lounge Limited, alongside Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain. This beloved class has been a fan favourite for 74 years, and we are thrilled that it continues to benefit from such positive sponsorship.”

Mr Marnie and his family are also supporting the riding horse of the year classes at this year’s show. They are sponsoring the Alan Marnie & family small riding horse of the year, Alan Marnie & family large riding horse of the year and Alan Marnie & family riding horse of the year championship.

“Following on from our support of the working hunter of the year, we are equally thrilled to be sponsoring the riding horse section at Horse of the Year Show,” said Mr Marnie.

“It’s an honour to now support a class that celebrates such elegance, quality and turnout, and we look forward to recognising the outstanding combinations who make this section so admired.”

HOYS event director Emma Wardell said: “We are always excited to expand the HOYS family, and welcoming Alan Marnie and family is a wonderful addition to the show.

“They have been a part of the show for many years, and we are grateful for their generosity in supporting the prestigious riding horse championships. We look forward to welcoming Alan and the family in October.”

HOYS has also recently announced that HorseHage retains its title of official forage supplier for 2025 – marking its 23rd year of sponsorship of the show.

HorseHage director Mark Oliver Westaway said: “We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Horse of the Year Show, marking an impressive 23 years of support.

“HOYS is the pinnacle of the equestrian calendar, celebrating the very best of the sport, and it’s an honour for HorseHage to remain part of this prestigious event. Our commitment to providing top-quality forage for horses and ponies aligns perfectly with the values of HOYS, and we look forward to another fantastic year of supporting competitors at the show.”

Ms Wardell added that HOYS is “delighted” to welcome back HorseHage for a 23rd year.

“Our exhibitors are at the top levels of competition, and the animals coming forward deserve forage of equal quality. HorseHage reliably provides this service each year, ensuring that all horses and ponies are fed premium forage that prioritises wellbeing and performance,” she said.

The Malcolm Group supports Scone

The Malcolm Group will sponsor three international eventing classes at the inaugural running of Scone Palace International Horse Trials (21 to 24 August).

The logistics and construction group will sponsor the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S and CCI3*-L, plus Scone’s showjumping grand prix (23 August), which has a first prize of £1,000.

The Linwood-based Malcolm Group and its owners, the Malcolm family, have had a long involvement with eventing as sponsors and riders. Chief executive Andrew Malcolm, his wife Fiona and daughter Nicola Robertson have all competed at international level.

Scone Palace International Horse Trials’ event director Alec Lochore said: “The Malcolm Group and the Malcolm family have been outstanding supporters of Scottish eventing for many years and it is fantastic to welcome them to Scone Palace this year.

“It’s always a pleasure when we see a Malcolm family member entering the start box, and I hope the opportunity will present itself that multiple members of the family will ride here and that future generations will be inspired to continue this great loyal family support of Scottish eventing.”

Nicola Robertson, former CCI5* event rider and corporate events manager of The Malcolm Group, said: “The Malcolm Group and the Malcolm family are delighted to support Scone Palace International Horse Trials 2025.

“Having been involved with Blair Castle Horse Trials for 30 years, it is a privilege to continue our support towards this new event. We as a family have had many enjoyable memories at Scone Palace in years gone by and look forward to making many more. We wish the organising team and everyone at Scone Palace all the best for a wonderful event in August this year.”

Coral extends longstanding sponsorship

Bookmaker Coral has renewed its longstanding sponsorship for the Coral-Eclipse (5 July) for a further five years.

This year marks the 50th edition of the Group One to be staged under the Coral banner, and the new agreement extends its commitment up to and including 2030.

Prize money for the Coral-Eclipse has reached £1m in 2025, making it the most valuable race ever run at Sandown Park.

Sarah Drabwell, general manager at Sandown Park racecourse, said: “It is an amazing milestone for Coral to have reached 50 years of sponsorship of the Coral-Eclipse this year and it really is the icing on the cake to be able to announce a further extension of the sponsorship agreement.”

Simon Clare, Coral PR director, added: “We are immensely proud to have sponsored the Coral-Eclipse Stakes for 50 years and thrilled to be announcing the continuation of our partnership with Sandown Park and The Jockey Club for another five years, with the new record £1m prize money in place for the race.

“Our 50-year and counting patronage of the Coral-Eclipse Stakes is the longest running Group race sponsorship in the world and is clear evidence, if evidence were needed, of Coral’s commitment to and passion for horseracing.”

Bedmax supports equestrian artists

The Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual “Horse in Art” exhibition will be delivered in association with Bedmax in 2025.

The showcase returns to The Garden Rooms at Tennants, North Yorkshire, from 7 October to 1 November.

The exhibition features a broad spectrum of styles and all work will be for sale.

Society chairman Jane Braithwaite said: “We are delighted that this year our Horse in Art exhibition will be delivered in association with Bedmax in celebration of their 25th year.”

She added that the 2025 exhibition “is shaping up to be an unmissable event”.

Bedmax founder and managing director Tim Smalley added: “Most of us here at Bedmax have horses in our DNA, and our vision for the company when we started making our bedding 25 years ago was to raise standards of care and welfare for the horses and ponies we all love, and this is something we continue to do today.

“So we’re delighted to support the Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual ‘Horse in Art’ exhibition and help celebrate horses and all the talented artists who have captured them so brilliantly in all their wonderful variety.”

Lycetts donates to British Eventing Support Trust

Insurance broker Lycetts donated £1,000 to the British Eventing Support Trust at Defender Bramham Horse Trials in support of Saffron Cresswell, one year on from her accident.

The donation was announced during the Lycetts Drinks Party, a sponsored evening reception for owners, riders, officials and exhibitors.

Guests were invited to take part in a free prize draw, which was won by event rider Tom Rowland, who asked for the donation to go to a cause chosen by Saffron. Saffron, who attended the party, requested that the funds be given to the British Eventing Support Trust.

“Saffron’s strength, courage and positivity have moved the entire eventing community,” said Tim Slinger of Lycetts.

“It was incredibly special to see her back at Bramham, surrounded by friends and fellow riders.

“We’re proud to support the British Eventing Support Trust, whose work is so vital to riders facing serious injury or mental health challenges. The generosity shown on the night reflects the strong sense of solidarity and compassion within the sport.”

Lycetts has previously donated over £15,000 to the British Eventing Support Trust through Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

