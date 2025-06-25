‘No stone unturned’: major new deal supports Britain’s top riders until next Olympic and Paralympic Games





British Equestrian (BEF) and Agria have signed a major new partnership to make the equine insurer the principal partner of the BEF’s World Class programme.

The pair have described the agreement as “the first sponsorship of this type for British Equestrian in the modern era of the sport”.

BEF performance director Helen Nicholls said: “With Agria behind us, we’re looking forward to the next cycle as we build towards Los Angeles in three years’ time.

“We are fortunate to have a World Class programme which is the envy of many nations and supports the riders in their quests to produce top results time and time again.

“However, our pursuit of excellence across the programme never stops and to have the support of Agria alongside UK Sport and the National Lottery means we can continue to evolve and deliver performances which inspire a nation.”

Agria UK chief executive Vicki Wentworth said: “This new partnership to support elite equestrian sport is the final piece in the jigsaw for Agria’s major collaborations. With our top-to-bottom commitment to horse welfare, competition, education, policymaking and sustainability – along with an unerring love of the horse – this partnership means Agria can play a huge part in helping Britain stay at the top of the world in equestrian sport.

“We share the BEF’s ethos in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding the best care, education and training for our horse and human athletes, and we’re immensely proud to support those representing our country in this way.”

Multiple Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker added: “As a multiple Paralympian, I know just how vital the help we receive from World Class is – it can be the difference between a medal and coming home empty-handed. So I am thrilled to hear about this new partnership with Agria, which has also supported me for a number of years.

“From best practice while travelling long distances with your horse to rider sports psychology, World Class performance leaves no stone unturned in helping horses and riders to achieve their best on the world stage. This quest is a perfect fit with Agria, which cares passionately about horse welfare and education. I am very excited about this new partnership.”

Britain’s showjumpers will be the first to compete under the Agria banner in this new deal at the Longines FEI Showjumping European Championships (16 to 20 July), followed by the rest of Britain’s senior squads at their respective European Championships this summer. The support will continue to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

British Equestrian has also signed a new four-year agreement with D&H, so the feed brand will continue its role as official supplier of equine nutrition.

The agreement marks D&H’s fifth Olympic and Paralympic Games cycle of involvement with Britain’s senior championship teams and World Class programme.

D&H will provide diet analysis, feed testing and nutritional advice for horses, as well as supporting in the movement of equestrian feedstuffs for championships up to and including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

D&H managing director Linda Porter said: “We have worked with British Equestrian since 2009 and we are delighted to have extended our nutritional partnership for another four years, incorporating another championship cycle, which will kick off with the FEI European Championships later this year.

“Both British Equestrian and D&H are committed to delivering excellence in nutrition for happy healthy horses, and we work closely with the World Class programme to provide nutritional support to the country’s leading and up-and-coming horses and riders.

“The next four years look set to be yet another exciting chapter for British Equestrian and we are excited to be at the forefront of that.”

BEF chief executive Jim Eyre added: “British Equestrian and our World Class programme are delighted with the news that D&H will once again be a key player as a valued partner.

“Their loyalty and high standards speak volumes about their values as a brand, as well as their ability to continuously innovate.

“We look forward to harnessing their expertise and knowledge as we strive for medals at the elite sport end alongside educating and developing knowledge across the equestrian community.”

Lotus Romeo UK is also continuing its agreement to support British teams with riding jackets and tailcoats in a new four-year deal, up to and including LA28.

Ms Nicholls said: “Over the past years, their jackets have provided our teams with optimum comfort and quality, allowing them to compete at their best while proudly representing Great Britain, and the team at Lotus Romeo deliver an excellent service. We’re looking forward to building on this work to ensure our athletes are fully equipped to perform while looking amazing.”

Claire Hubbard of Lotus Romeo UK added: “Seeing the British athletes perform at the highest level on the field of play in Lotus Romeo jackets and tailcoats is an honour, and we look forward to supporting them over the next four years on their journey to Los Angeles.”

