Blood and whip rules, world champion heading London line-up and other things the horse world is talking about

The FEI approved a number of whip changes at the 2022 general assembly, including those relating to blood on the horse in showjumping, and dangerous riding across country. On home soil, the British Horseracing Authority has announced new whip rules to come into force early next year. “This whole process, from start to finish, has always been about listening to the views of all our audiences and making decisions which best preserve the perception of our sport and the welfare of our horses, while also recognising the role that the padded whip plays in safe and fair race riding,” said the BHA’s David Jones

Lottie heads to London

The dressage line-up has been confirmed for the 2022 London International Horse Show, and Britain’s double world champion Lottie Fry will start as one of the favourites to win the World Cup qualifier (15-16 December), as part of a high quality line-up at ExCeL. She has opted to bring her Tokyo Olympics and European championship medallist Everdale to London, where her competition includes her Herning team-mates Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca.

Freezing buckets

It’s been wet and mild so far this autumn but it will get colder at some point. When temperatures plummet, breaking ice in water buckets can be a thankless task. We investigate how to stop water buckets freezing, so that your horse always has a supply available to him…

