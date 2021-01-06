Bless you! Donkey snorts snow as equids enjoy  wintry weather

Piglet and Doug the donkeys have been among those enjoying the wintry weather in Yorkshire this week.

As all of Britain is locked down once more as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the Donkey Sanctuary Leeds’ herd have been able to get out and about, playing in the snow.

The charity has released pictures of its donkeys, including Piglet and Doug, who were among those investigating conditions in one of the sanctuary’s fields.

Sonny, a 10-year-old described as “inquisitive” by a spokesman for the charity, struck a pose while snorting flakes off the top of a wall at the centre, in Eccup, West Yorkshire.

Cathryn Hampshire, centre manager of the Donkey Sanctuary Leeds, told H&H: “Our donkeys enjoyed exploring their new, snowy environment, which stimulates their senses, of touch, taste and smell.

“Piglet in particular, couldn’t wait to get down for a good old roll in the fresh snow.”

All the Donkey Sanctuary’s sites are temporarily closed to visitors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesman said that all the resident donkeys continue to “receive the highest level of care by the charity’s dedicated grooms, who continue to work as normal”.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to our sites as soon as it is safe to do so,” the spokesman said.

“The safety of our visitors, staff and donkeys is paramount and is an overriding factor in our decision-making. We will never be distracted from our core mission of putting donkeys first, second and third in everything we do.”

