



It was a bumper day at Blenheim Horse Trials with the conclusion of the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S. The rain held off, and two worthy champions were crowned. Plus, a legend of the sport revealed he is stepping down, and what the future has in store for him. Here are six stories to keep you posted on today’s action…

Yasmin Ingham netted the biggest win of her career, landing the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L on her dressage score.

Just a single showjumping rail covered the top 10 riders in the CCI4*-L

Nicola Wilson showed the strength in depth of her horsepower, winning the CCI4*-S and finishing fourth.

The legendary event rider Andrew Nicholson completed the CCI4*-L before revealing his plans to step down from elite-level competition.

The cross-country track for the young horses proved tough, and exciting.

It wasn’t plain sailing at the final CCI4*-L horse inspection.

And finally, watch Yasmin chat to the press after her superb Blenheim Horse Trials win

